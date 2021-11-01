Samuel L. Jackson’s Most Quotable Move Is Now on Netflix

There are few actors who can deliver a line quite like Samuel L. Jackson. Whether it’s his ability to glare into your soul while delivering a menacing monologue on-screen or his knack for delivering the best F-bombs on this planet, Jackson makes each and every one of his lines an absolute thrill to watch. Many of those lines are even more fun to quote. How many times have you yelled “Say what again” just for the fun of it? The line is great, but it’s Jackson’s delivery that makes it an all-timer.

Jackson is one of the most fun actors on the planet to quote, and perhaps his most quotable movie was just added to Netflix. Snakes on a Plane, which is every bit as ridiculous as it sounds, was added to Netflix’s roster on November 1st. The movie about a man on a mission to stop a batch of killer snakes from taking down an entire flight can be streamed from the comfort of your home, on the most popular streaming service around.

Pulp Fiction may have some of Jackson’s most iconic lines, but just about everything he says in Snakes on a Plane is worth repeating in your best Jackson impression (just not around the kids). It doesn’t get much better than the “let’s open some windows” quip that, for obvious reasons, can’t be typed here in its entirety,

Snakes on a Plane is endlessly fun, but if it’s not your speed, there’s good news. The film was just one of many added to the Netflix streaming lineup at the start of this month. Here’s the full list of movies that were just added to Netflix on November 1st:

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

The Claus Family — NETFLIX FILM

