One Piece Star Hypes Netflix's TV Series With Special Photo

One Piece fans are only a few days away from seeing if Netflix is able to defeat the "live-action anime curse" with the first official live-action take on the Straw Hat Pirates. Set to arrive on August 31st with eight episodes that will follow the formation of the Straw Hats during the East Blue Saga, creator Eiichiro Oda has been acting as an Executive Producer on the project. With the original Japanese voice actors lending their talents to the live-action series for Japanese audiences, one special image has arrived involving a major Straw Hat.

Usopp might not be able to transform his body into rubber, hold a katana in his mouth, or transform into a reindeer/human hybrid like other members of the Straw Hat crew, but he has become an instrumental part of Luffy's crew. Over the course of the shonen's history, the marksman has shown his heart and humor as each of the main characters attempts to make their dreams come true. In the upcoming Netflix series, Usopp will play a pivotal role and is set to be portrayed by young actor Jacob Romero Gibson. In the original anime series, he was voiced by Japanese voice actor, Kappei Yamaguchi, who will lend his talents to the live-action series as well.

One Piece: Usopp Photo For The Ages

While visiting Shibuya in Japan, Kappei Yamaguchi took the opportunity to snap a picture in front of the One Piece live-action poster that assembles the Straw Hat Pirates. Fans are crossing their fingers that Netflix's take on the series will do justice to its source material, but it's clear that the original voice actors are all on-board for the new take on the classic tale. The live-action series has yet to confirm if a second season will arrive in the future, but there is plenty of material to cover if the Netflix show continues.

Usopp has continued to fight alongside his fellow Straw Hats in the anime and manga, with both his humor and sniper skills. We don't expect Usopp to be chomping down on any Devil Fruit in the final saga of the series, but he continues to hold a pivotal role as the Grand Line inches toward its grand finale.

Do you think Netflix's live-action series will live up to the high standard set by One Piece's anime and manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.