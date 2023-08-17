Power Rangers’ Original Blue Ranger David Yost Rejoining Cast for Cosmic Fury Season 30

Power Rangers veteran David Yost has announced that he’s rejoining the franchise in a much more significant way, as a cast member for Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Season 30. Power Rangers confirmed Yost’s return in a tweet, which read: “It’s Morphin Time! Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will premiere exclusively on @Netflix September 29th and include the return of the Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston.”

The new theme song and opening credits for Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Season 30 was included in the post, showing Yost as Billy.

It's Morphin Time! Power Rangers Cosmic Fury will premiere exclusively on @Netflix September 29th and include the return of the Mighty Morphin Blue Ranger, Billy Cranston. Check out the all-new theme song now! 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZKSdRFjR5A — POWER⚡️RANGERS (@PowerRangers) August 17, 2023

David Yost jumped back into Power Ranger after lengthy absence for the recent Netflix milestone event, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always. That special event marked 30 years since the original MMPR series of the 1990s, with surviving cast members like Yost, Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack Taylor/1st Black Ranger), and some of the actors that followed the original cast all coming back for a story that honored the late Thuy Trang (Trini Kwan/1st Yellow Ranger). Billy resumed being head of Cranston Tech, which housed the Power Rangers Command Center, with Billy in a more guide/mentor role for the new generation of Rangers.

“We felt it would be a meaningful landmark for fans to have David return to the show in a significant role, playing a mentor,” Cosmic Fury executive producer Simon Bennett said in an interview with EW. “And on a personal level, it was a thrill to be working with the O.G. Blue Ranger. David’s calm and positive spirit kept us all grounded and reminded us of the Ranger legacy we were striving to do justice to.”

When speaking to ComicBook’s Nick Valdez during the press junked for Once & Always, David Yost teased just how much interest he had in exploring Billy and his current status in the franchise:

Yeah, I mean obviously last time they saw Billy, Billy was sent off to Aquitar. I’ve always been curious and wanted to tell people where Billy’s been. I think a lot of fans assumed that Billy just stayed on Aquitar for all these years, but for me that never made sense. He’s too inquisitive of a person to be like that. I think after a few years he started traveling the universe and kind of became his own Captain Kirk. And we kind of get to see a little bit of that in this special, but we know that Billy’s come back to Earth and he’s created Cranston Technologies, but there are certainly hints that Billy often goes out and travels in space. I thought that was really a cool thing, and feels really authentic to where Billy would be and is.

Is Power Rangers Cosmic Season 30 Connected to Once & Always?

Bennett wants MMPR fans to know upfront that David Yost’s return was planned in advance. Bennett claims Cosmic Fury Season 30 will be “completely separate” from the events of Once & Always, “And we were asked to keep it that way — apart from a couple of tiny easter eggs. I won’t give these away, but I’m keen to see if fans pick up on them.”

Power Rangers Season 30 Story Synopsis

Hunter Deno, Jordan Fite, Kai Moya, Tessa Rao, Russell Curry, and Chance Perez on ‘Power Rangers Cosmic Fury’ set

“Lord Zedd has escaped, and this time his rampage extends to the farthest reaches of space!” reads the official Cosmic Fury description. “The Rangers need to find new Zords and new powers to face Zedd’s latest threat, and they won’t do so alone. Joined by some familiar faces, they will discover the power of the Cosmic Orbs and become the Cosmic Fury Rangers, armed with new uniforms, new weapons, and an entire new fleet of Zords!”

“Ever the tech genius and master of logic, Billy’s help is crucial to the Rangers in their battle against Lord Zedd,” the description continues. “Billy’s expertise shines as the team rallies to fend off both a galactic invasion and the potential undoing of all the good that came from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers team.”

Power Rangers Cosmic Fury Season 30 streams on Netflix starting on September 29th.