Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
Tower Heist is a 2011 heist comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Matthew Broderick, and Casey Affleck, and it was added to Netflix on August 1st alongside a bunch of other movies. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Tower Heist passing the other new additions and taking its spot as the second-most popular film on the service, behind original movie Purple Hearts.
There's no telling if Tower Heist will have any long term staying power in the Netflix Top 10, but it has risen fast through the rankings after starting off behind Spider-Man and Men in Black at the beginning of the month.
You can check out a full rundown of Netflix's Top 10 Movies for Thursday below!
1. Purple Hearts
"An aspiring musician agrees to a marriage of convenience with a soon-to-deploy Marine, but a tragedy soon turns their fake relationship all to real."prevnext
2. Tower Heist
"When a group of workers at a ritzy Manhattan condo realize their boss has swindled them out of their pensions, they vow to reap their own justice."prevnext
3. The Age of Adaline
"Decades after a near-fatal accident caused Adaline to stop aging at 29, she resists falling in love with a smitten tech mogul to keep her secret hidden."prevnext
4. Men in Black 3
"When Earth is threatened by an alien attack, Agent J travels back in time to join forces with a much-younger Agent K and change the course of history."prevnext
5. The Gray Man
"When a shadowy CIA agent uncovers damning agency secrets, he's hunted across the globe by a sociopathic rogue operative who's put a bounty on his head."prevnext
6. Sing 2
"Buster Moon and his musically gifted friends must persuade the reclusive rock star Clay Calloway to join them for the opening of their new show."prevnext
7. Spider-Man 2
"With Peter Parker's secret life as Spider-Man taking a toll, he considers hanging up his web, only to face another fight against supervillain Doc Ock."prevnext
8. The Wretched
"A teen is pulled into a horrifying fight against evil when he finds an ancient, sinister spirit has targeted the family of a little boy next door."prevnext
9. The Sea Beast
"When a young girl stows away on the ship of a legendary sea monster hunter, they launch an epic journey into uncharted waters – and make history to boot."prevnext
10. 15:17 to Paris
"Three American buddies on vacation in Europe leap into action when a terrorist attacks passengers on a Paris-bound train. Based on true events."prev