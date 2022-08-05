Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks

When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.

Tower Heist is a 2011 heist comedy starring Eddie Murphy, Ben Stiller, Matthew Broderick, and Casey Affleck, and it was added to Netflix on August 1st alongside a bunch of other movies. Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list shows Tower Heist passing the other new additions and taking its spot as the second-most popular film on the service, behind original movie Purple Hearts.

There's no telling if Tower Heist will have any long term staying power in the Netflix Top 10, but it has risen fast through the rankings after starting off behind Spider-Man and Men in Black at the beginning of the month.

You can check out a full rundown of Netflix's Top 10 Movies for Thursday below!