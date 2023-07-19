Fan-Favorite Kevin Hart Movie Is One of the Biggest Movies on Netflix

Kevin Hart has been a hit with Netflix subscribers over the years. The beloved comedian had made multiple original films with the streaming service, each of them performing well in their own right. Hart’s face on a poster grabs the attention of Netflix users. That also seems to apply to the actor’s films that didn’t originate on Netflix. Whenever one of Hart’s comedies is added to the Netflix lineup, it usually finds its way onto the streamer’s top 10 lists.

Such is the case for the hit 2014 comedy Ride Along, in which Hart stars along rapper-turned-actor Ice Cube. Hart plays the future brother-in-law of an Atlanta cop and decides to sign up for the police academy to impress his soon-to-be family.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Ride Along was a big success at the box office back in 2014, grossing more than $154 million and spawning a sequel. Despite being nearly a decade old, that success has followed Ride Along to Netflix. After being added to the service this past week, Ride Along has already risen through Netflix’s Top 10 Movies list. Wednesday’s edition of the list sees Ride Along in the second overall spot, behind only Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Ride Along even topped the new Netflix original movie Bird Box Barcelona.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

“When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet.”

2. Ride Along

“When his motormouthed future brother-in-law enters the police academy, a veteran Atlanta cop takes him on a ride-along that he quickly comes to regret.”

3. Bird Box Barcelona

“As a mysterious force decimates humanity, a sinister new threat grows in this Barcelona-set film that expands the story of the blockbuster Bird Box.”

4. Unknown: Cave of Bones

“Scientists examine underground clues from over 250,000 years ago that raise questions about our early relatives — and what it truly means to be human.”

5. The Out-Laws

“When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, all the evidence points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws.”

6. Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

“Fourth-grade pranksters George and Harold hypnotize their humorless principal into thinking he’s an undies-adorning superhero.”

7. 65

“After surviving a crash landing, an astronaut and his passenger must outlast the perils of prehistoric Earth to reach their only hope for escape.”

8. The Boss Baby

“A kid finds himself at the center of a sinister corporate plot when his parents bring home a baby who only talks business when they’re not around.”

9. The Tutor

“A dream job tutoring a billionaire’s son becomes a terrifying nightmare for Ethan when his obsessed student stalks him and his girlfriend.”

10. Nimona

“A knight famed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy?”