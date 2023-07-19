Netflix’s Quarterback TV Series Renewed for Season 2

The first partnership between Netflix and the National Football League has been a big success so far. Quarterback, the new documentary series that chronicles the lives of three NFL quarterbacks during the season, has sat atop Netflix’s daily rotating TV rankings since it was released. The stories of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota have been viewed by enough subscribers to convince Netflix to hand the series another season.

NFL legend Payton Manning executive produces Quarterback, and he recently appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to talk about his work on the series. Manning revealed to McAfee that Netflix has already handed the hit series a second season.

“Season 2 has been greenlit by Netflix, we’re excited, we’re hoping for more quarterbacks, it’s easier to say yes,” Manning said. “I don’t want to hear ‘It’s going to be a distraction’ because that’s not true, Patrick Mahomes proved that, Kirk Cousins proved that, Marcus, the way he handled that, proved that. We’re hoping that guys after seeing it say this is going to be a cool thing that I can show to my kids when I’m older, show to my grandkids one day. Hopefully the pitch will be easier.”

Netflix hasn’t officially announced a second season of Quarterback just yet, and there’s no telling which pro QBs the potential second season of the series would follow.

What Is Quarterback About?

Here’s the official Quarterback synopsis from Netflix:

“As Netflix’s first partnership with the NFL, Quarterback is a new sports series that takes a unique look at each season, told through the lens of NFL quarterbacks. For the first time ever, the NFL allowed quarterbacks to be mic’d up for every single game of a season. The series features exclusive, unprecedented access to Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota from the beginning of the 2022 season to its conclusion, following them on and off the field, from inside the huddle with teammates to inside their homes with their families. The series features behind-the-scenes of the biggest moments of the season, as Mahomes set an NFL record for total offense on his way to winning the league and Super Bowl MVP awards; Cousins engineered the greatest comeback in NFL history and led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC North Division title; and Mariota took over as the starting quarterback with the Atlanta Falcons.”

Have you watched the first season of Quarterback on Netflix? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!