Love Is Blind Creator Reflects on Netflix’s Live-Episode Fail, “I Lost My Mind”

Back in April, Netflix was supposed to deliver Love Is Blind fans an extraordinary event with a live telecast of the reality series’ reunion special. However, things didn’t exactly go as planned. When the appointed time arrived, the streamer was hit with multiple technical glitches and error messages, resulting in the eagerly anticipated live event being delayed. It ended up being a viral moment for all the wrong reasons and now, Love Is Blind creator Chris Coelen is opening up about the live episode fail: “I lost my mind.”

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Coelen said that he found out in real time like everyone else that things weren’t exactly going to plan. He was watching it on his television, too.

“I lost my mind,” Coelen said. “I was sitting in front of my TV like, ‘What is happening? Give me the updates. What’s going on?’”

Coelen went on to explain that the idea for a live reunion had been Netflix’s idea from the start and while things didn’t go especially well with the live broadcast, there was a silver lining: it showed just how interested people really are in Love Is Blind.

“Well, I wasn’t there. It was Netflix’s idea to do a live reunion. They came to us, and we all had some misgivings about it. But collectively, we decided that if we’re going to do it, we’re going to bring in my former client, [Who Wants to Be a Millionaire producer] Michael Davies. We’d done some shows with him in the past. So, we weren’t actually producing it. Normally in that situation, I’d be in the control room. I’d be in the host’s ear. And I wasn’t. But I know a lot of people put a lot of effort into it. I was sitting in my living room getting updates about what was happening. It was a chaotic night, but I’m an optimist. Ultimately, the great thing that came out of that night was it showed how much significant interest there is in Love Is Blind. I really appreciated that. (Laughs.)

What Happened With the Love Is Blind Live Episode?

Shortly after the episode was supposed to be happening live, a glitch happened that caused things to not go to plan — Netflix ultimately said it was a “bug” that caused the chaos. As things unfolded, they tweeted that they were sorry to fans for the unexpected delay.

“To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love Is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we planned,” read the statement. “We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry.”

Love Is Blind Will Be Back for More

Luckily, the Season 4 reunion won’t be the last Love Is Blind episode to hit Netflix, as the streaming service has already renewed the series through Season 5.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials previously said. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”