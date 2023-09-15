Matilda Making Big Waves in the Netflix Top 10
The 1996 Matilda movie is getting a lot of attention on Netflix as of late.
Last year, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical debuted on Netflix to critical acclaim and widespread popularity. Much of its early attention can probably be attributed to the love people have not only for the original story from Dahl, but also the love for its very first film adaptation. The 1996 non-musical film still holds a special place in many hearts, as evidenced by its recent, unexpected leap through the Netflix Top 10.
The 1996 Matilda stars Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman, and Mara Wilson, and has been popular with movie fans for nearly 30 years. Matilda recently made its way back to Netflix and has been enjoying another run of success.
Thursday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list features Matilda in the sixth overall position. Just one day prior, Matilda was the 10th-most popular film on the service, so things are moving in the right direction for the family classic.
You can check out a full rundown of Thursday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
