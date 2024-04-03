Netflix's New April Additions Dominate Top 10

Netflix added quite a few new movies at the start of April, and it appears as though subscribers of the service are certainly happy with the new selections. At least five of the movies that just arrived on Netflix on April 1st have infiltrated the streamer's Top 10 Movies list just one day later.

Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list is led by The Little Things, the 2021 crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. That film is one of the many titles that arrived on Monday, and it's already leading the way as Netflix's most-watched movie.

Other new April arrivals currently hold a spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list include Split, Baby Driver, Skyscraper, and Mortal Engines.

You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!