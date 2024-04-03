Netflix's New April Additions Dominate Top 10
The Little Things, Split, and Baby Driver lead the way in Netflix's latest movie rankings.
Netflix added quite a few new movies at the start of April, and it appears as though subscribers of the service are certainly happy with the new selections. At least five of the movies that just arrived on Netflix on April 1st have infiltrated the streamer's Top 10 Movies list just one day later.
Tuesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies list is led by The Little Things, the 2021 crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Rami Malek. That film is one of the many titles that arrived on Monday, and it's already leading the way as Netflix's most-watched movie.
Other new April arrivals currently hold a spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list include Split, Baby Driver, Skyscraper, and Mortal Engines.
You can check out a full rundown of Tuesday's Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!
1. The Little Things
"When a suspect begins taunting the police, a star detective and haunted deputy sheriff struggle to get to the truth — and avoid repeating past mistakes."
2. Split
"A man with dissociative identity disorder abducts three teenage girls, who must find a way to escape before his most dangerous personality takes over."
3. The Accountant
"Not only is this accountant able to dig deeply into a company's books, he's also an expert assassin, and his new client can use both skills."
4. Baby Driver
"In this wry acton thriller, a young getaway driver's final heist goes wrong."
5. Skyscraper
"When his family becomes trapped after terrorists attack the world's tallest building, a security consultant goes to extreme lengths to try and save them."
6. Mortal Engines
"In a postapocalyptic world, a young woman and her rebel friends seek to stop the giant mobile city of London from devouring everything in its path."
7. The Wages of Fear
"Hurtling across a hazardous desert with an explosive cargo in tow, a group of mercenaries will stop at nothing to save the day — and earn cold hard cash."
8. The Super Mario Bros. Movie
"Magically teleported from Brooklyn to the Mushroom Kingdom, two plucky plumbers team up with a princess to battle a tyrannical fire-breathing turtle."
9. The Miracle Club
"In 1967, three generations of spirited friends from Dublin chase miracles on a pilgrimage to Lourdes — and navigate unexpected revelations along the way."
10. No Pressure
"In this lighthearted quirky comedy, a chef finds love when she returns to her hometown."