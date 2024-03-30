Netflix Announces New Agatha Christie Series From Former Doctor Who Showrunner

Former Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall has booked his first television project since exiting the iconic BBC series. On Thursday, Netflix announced that Chibnall is set to write the Agatha Christie series The Seven Dials Mystery for the streamer. The series is set to be executive produced by The Crown executive producer Suzanne Mackie of Orchid Pictures and Good Omens' Chris Sussman. Chris Sweeney is set to direct. Chibnall will also executive produce the show via his company Imaginary Friends.

The Seven Dials Mystery was first published in 1929 and featured characters from an earlier novel, The Secret of Chimneys with a story following an investigation by Lady Eileen "Bundle" Brent and others into a mysterious appearance of seven clocks — the seven dials — at the scene of a death.

"I am excited to be bringing The Seven Dials Mystery to life, and to be introducing a new generation of iconic Christie characters to the screen," Mackie said in a statement. "It has been a joy to work with Chris Chibnall in creating this bold, authored, and ambitious vision for the series. Together with Chris Sussman and Agatha Christie Limited and, under the masterful direction of Chris Sweeney, we are thrilled to embark on this creative journey. I could not think of a more exciting first project for Orchid Pictures, or a more perfect home for this story than Netflix."

"Bundle Brent is one of my great grandmother's raft of interesting humorous sharp young female characters. To see her brought to life through the words of Chris Chibnall and this production with Orchid Pictures and Netflix is a dream come true. I think viewers will love this world that we have created, and hope for more," James Prichard of Agatha Christie Limited, who also serves as an executive producer on the series, said.

Chibnall Exited Doctor Who in 2022

Chibnall stepped away from Doctor Who in 2022, having served as showrunner since 2018. He had also written five episodes of the series under previous showrunners Russell T. Davies and Steven Moffat and was the head writer for the first two seasons of the Doctor Who spinoff, Torchwood. Chibnall's exit coincided with Jodie Whittaker ending her run as Doctor Who.

"Jodie and I made a "three series and out" pact with each other at the start of this once-in-a-lifetime blast. So now our shift is done, and we're handing back the TARDIS keys.

"Jodie's magnificent, iconic Doctor has exceeded all our high expectations. She's been the gold standard leading actor, shouldering the responsibility of being the first female Doctor with style, strength, warmth, generosity, and humour. She captured the public imagination and continues to inspire adoration around the world, as well as from everyone on the production. I can't imagine working with a more inspiring Doctor – so I'm not going to!

"For me, leading this exceptional team has been unrivalled creative fun, and one of the great joys of my career. I'm so proud of the people we've worked with and the stories we've told. To finish our time on the show with an additional Special, after the pandemic changed and challenged our production plans, is a lovely bonus. It's great that the climax of the Thirteenth Doctor's story will be at the heart(s) of the BBC's centenary celebrations.

"I wish our successors – whoever the BBC and BBC Studios choose – as much fun as we've had. They're in for a treat!"