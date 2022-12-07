Netflix's recent original movie Troll proved to be a big hit over the weekend as the Norwegian kaiju movie quickly jumped up to become the #1 film in the US for much of the past week. Now we know just how big of a hit the series actually is though with Netflix's latest viewership numbers confirming that Roar Uthaug's has set a major record for the streamer. According to the weekly Top 10, Netflix revealed that Troll was watched over 75.86 million hours in its first week, giving it the biggest premiere week ever for a non-English language feature film on the platform...ever.

Since Netflix splits their content between English-language originals and ..everything else, Troll's premiere numbers are very impressive. As far back as Netflix's Top 10 website goes, which is to the summer of 2021, no other foreign language movie had a bigger first weekend with the closest being week 2 of the vampire movie Blood Red Sky at 52.37 million hours streamed. Because of Troll's major success in its first weekend, the film has also already arrived on the All Time Top 10 foreign language movies on Netflix, nestled in at #8 currently but very clearly on track to take the #1 spot.

Hailing from the director of Tomb Raider and The Wave, Troll stars Marie Wilmann, Kim Falck, Mads Sjøgård Pettersen and Gard Eidsvold. Netflix describes it as follows: "Deep inside the mountain of Dovre, something gigantic awakens after being trapped for a thousand years. Destroying everything in its path, the creature is fast approaching the capital of Norway. But how do you stop something you thought only existed in Norwegian folklore?"

As of this writing, Troll has an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes with seventeen reviews and only two of them negative. Rue Morgue Magazine notes that Uthaug is "not taking all this entirely seriously, but he never pitches TROLL as a spoof. He takes spectacle seriously...and to that end, the visual effects of the troll and its devastation are first-rate." Collider wrote that the film "has the clear advantage of conjuring a magnificent beast from Scandinavian folklore. Uthaug ultimately succeeds in developing a movie that'll most likely please fans of giant creatures."

