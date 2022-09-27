Netflix's Never Have I Ever Cast Tease Season 4

The fourth and final season of Netflix's Never Have I Ever is headed to the streamer soon and now, the cast of the popular series is teasing what to expect. In a new video shared with fans as part of Netflix's TUDUM event, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Jaren Lewison, and Darren Barnet tease the fourth season as well as the arrival of the "new heartthrob of Sherman Oaks High" Ethan, played by Michael Cimino. You can check it out for yourself in the video below.

It was announced back in March that Never Have I Ever had been renewed for Season 4 by Netflix and that the fourth season would be the last for the series created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. Season 3 of the series debuted on the streamer back in August. Season 4 is expected sometime in 2023.

"Hey Crickets! We've got some morning announcements for you: Season 3 of Never Have I Ever is gonna drop this summer! Plus, we've just been renewed for a fourth and final season, which we are absolutely thrilled about. We can't wait to reveal all the steamy romance and hilarious adventures we have in store for you. Thanks to all our fans for your support — especially you #Bevi and #Daxton Stans. We love you! Mindy Kaling & Lang Fisher," Kaling wrote on Twitter when it was announced that the series had been renewed for a fourth and final season.

Never Have I Ever first debuted in April 2020 and follows Indian American teenager Devi (Ramakrishnan) as she navigates the highs and lows of high school life. The series has been very popular, though Kaling previously said that she has always known that four seasons would be it for the series.

"Four seasons for a high school show felt like it made sense," Kaling said. "They can't be in high school forever. We've seen those shows. Like, you've been in high school for 12 years. What is going on here? Also, the actors get older, and it starts looking insane that a 34-year-old is playing a 15-year-old."

The fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever is expected in 2023.