God of War Art Director Joins Netflix to Create New AAA Game

Raf Grassetti, the art director behind God of War and God of War Ragnarok, has announced that he is now working at Netflix to develop a new AAA IP. Earlier in May, Grassetti revealed that he would be departing from Sony and developer Santa Monica Studio for a position that he was keeping hidden at the time. Now, it's known that Netflix will be Grassetti's new stomping grounds and he happens to be joining another high-profile developer to work on this forthcoming project.

Shared on Twitter, Grassetti informed followers that he has now started at Netflix and will be working alongside director Joseph Staten to make a AAA title. This past month, Staten, who is well-known for his work on the Halo series, announced that he had left 343 Industries to helm a new project at Netflix. To see that Netflix has now accumulated talent like Staten and Grassetti alongside Gears 5 programmer Jerry Edsall and former Overwatch executive producer Chacko Sonny shows just how serious the streaming giant is getting with its presence in the video game industry.

"I'm happy to announce that I've joined Netflix to develop a new original IP AAA game," Grassetti said on social media. "I'm really excited to build a team and to work with the amazing Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall, and Chacko Sonny to bring a new world to life."

I’m happy to announce that I’ve joined Netflix to develop a new original IP AAA game. I’m really excited to build a team and to work with the amazing Joseph Staten, Jerry Edsall and Chacko Sonny to bring a new world to life ❤️ pic.twitter.com/RQVDr0b1zs — Raf Grassetti (@rafagrassetti) May 31, 2023

Although it's clear that Netflix now has grand ambitions in the AAA development space, it's worth stressing that this secretive project likely won't be unveiled for an incredibly long time. Given that the core team that is working on this title is only now starting to fall into place, it seems like this game won't be shown off in any capacity for multiple years. Still, this game's development will be worth following, especially since there are so many big names now working on it.

What do you think about Grassetti leaving Sony to go work at Netflix? And do you have high hopes for this project given how many veterans are working on it? Let me know either down in the comments or send me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.