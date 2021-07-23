Twilight Is Dominating the Netflix Top 10
The Twilight Saga may have ended almost a decade ago, but if you thought that the franchise had waned in popularity over the years you're sorely mistaken. Netflix made headlines when it announced that the entire Twilight franchise — five films in all — would be making its way to the streaming service this month. Despite there being brand new movies and TV out there for subscribers to enjoy, Twilight is absolutely dominating Netflix.
Netflix's Top 10 list changes a bit every day, but Thursday's updated version of the list saw Twilight taking up half of the spots. Each film in the Twilight Saga occupies a spot on the Netflix Top 10, proving that people are watching through the entire franchise now that it's available, not just the first movie.
Twilight sits at #3 on the list, following Netflix original shows Virgin River and Never Have I Ever, both of which recently released new seasons. The other four films in the series can be found in the next six spots.
Netflix hasn't released any actual viewing numbers for Twilight just yet, but the Top 10 list is doing enough to show everyone just how many people have been excited to revisit the series.
You can check out the full Netflix Top 10 below.
1. Virgin River
"Searching for a fresh start, a nurse practitioner moves from LA to a remote northern California town and is surprised by what -- and who -- she finds."prevnext
2. Never Have I Ever
"After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family and feelings won't make it easy on her."prevnext
3. Twilight
"When Bella Swan moves in with her father, she starts school and meets Edward, a mysterious classmate who reveals himself to be a 108-year-old vampire."prevnext
4. Manifest
"When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange, new realities."prevnext
5. The Twilight Saga: New Moon
"Still reeling from the departure of vampire Edward Cullen, a heartbroken Bella Swan finds comfort in her friendship with werewolf Jacob Black."prevnext
6. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
"In the epic series' final chapter, Bella and Edward's newborn daughter forces the couple into a life-altering confrontation with the Volturi."prevnext
7. The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
"With a bloodthirsty enemy on a quest for revenge, Bella must reconcile her love for vampire Edward and her growing feelings for werewolf Jacob."prevnext
8. Heist
"Millions in stolen cash. Missing luxury bourbon. Watch ordinary people almost get away with these extraordinary heists in this true crime series."prevnext
9. The Twilight Saga: Breaking Down Part 1
"After a dream wedding, Bella and Edward enter a new nightmare when a shocking development forces life-or-death decisions."prevnext
10. Sex/Life
"A woman's daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can't stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life."prev