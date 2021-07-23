Twilight Is Dominating the Netflix Top 10

The Twilight Saga may have ended almost a decade ago, but if you thought that the franchise had waned in popularity over the years you're sorely mistaken. Netflix made headlines when it announced that the entire Twilight franchise — five films in all — would be making its way to the streaming service this month. Despite there being brand new movies and TV out there for subscribers to enjoy, Twilight is absolutely dominating Netflix.

Netflix's Top 10 list changes a bit every day, but Thursday's updated version of the list saw Twilight taking up half of the spots. Each film in the Twilight Saga occupies a spot on the Netflix Top 10, proving that people are watching through the entire franchise now that it's available, not just the first movie.

Twilight sits at #3 on the list, following Netflix original shows Virgin River and Never Have I Ever, both of which recently released new seasons. The other four films in the series can be found in the next six spots.

Netflix hasn't released any actual viewing numbers for Twilight just yet, but the Top 10 list is doing enough to show everyone just how many people have been excited to revisit the series.

You can check out the full Netflix Top 10 below.