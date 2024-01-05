Netflix Users Can Now Become Zack Snyder

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire was released on Netflix in December, and it's been a huge hit for the streaming site. While the movie has been met with low reviews, earning a 24% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, it continues to dominate the Netflix charts. If you were a fan of the movie, you now have the option to change your profile icon to one of the many characters featured in the film. However, the characters are not the only names associated with Rebel Moon you can become on Netflix. There is also an option to become Snyder himself.

"Zack Snyder is already iconic. Being the first director to get his own profile icon only makes it more true," Netflix shared on Twitter. You can check out their post to see the profile image of Snyder below:

What Is Rebel Moon About?

Rebel Moon is set in a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy that finds itself threatened by the armies of the tyrannical Regent Balisarius. They dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them take a stand against the Tyrant.

Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Ray Fisher, Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Anthony Hopkins, Ed Skrein, and more. It's Snyder's next big franchise following the success of his original zombie project Army of the Dead, also at Netflix.

Back when Rebel Moon was first announced, Snyder shared what led him to create the project.

"This is me growing up as an Akira Kurosawa fan, a Star Wars fan," Snyder wrote in a statement. "It's my love of sci-fi and a giant adventure. My hope is that this also becomes a massive IP and a universe that can be built out... I've spent the last two or three years building out this universe. Every corner has to be painted in. I've been doing designs, constantly drawing and really cultivating its fertile ground to make this world fully realized."

Is Rebel Moon Getting a Director's Cut?

One of Snyder's most famous projects is his cut of Justice League, which was a four-hour version of the superhero film. The director plans to take the same route with Rebel Moon. In fact, he already teased different cuts of the movie before the first version was even released. The director recently spoke with ComicBook.com and revealed some details about his next version of the film.

"I think that the director's cut sort of contains a slightly more sort of sci-fi, deconstructive element. Because for me, one of the things that I was tackling in, sort of conceptually, when I was thinking about it, was a way to have the irony of something like heavy metal, something super violent, super sexual, super visually gigantic in a movie where it has no business belonging in a movie like this," Snyder explained.

"It cost a ton of money and that is like a real legitimate production value and it's crazy," he continued. "Normally, those two things don't go together too well, because these things have big commercial appeal. So if you make it too niche ... No, but you know what I mean? It allowed me to do both ... so when you see the director's cut, you just see something a lot more weirdly, more personal, and bizarre."

Rebel Moon is now streaming on Netflix.