Netflix’s Dept. H Movie Finds Director

Netflix’s adaptation of Dark Horse’s Dept. H has officially found its director. On Tuesday, a report revealed that Alice Waddington, who is best known for helming Paradise Hills, is set to direct the upcoming live-action film. The script is being written by T.S. Nowlin, who previously worked on The Maze Runner. Producers will include Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Paul Schwake of Dark Horse Entertainment. The original Dept. H comic series was created by Matt Kindt and colored by Sharlene Kindt, and began being published in April of 2016. Twenty-four issues of the series have been published.

Dept. H begins after a renowned scientist is mysteriously killed in a deep-sea research station and his estranged daughter is sent six miles below the surface to investigate. With the pressure building and the water rising, she must race against time to solve the murder as she uncovers the truth behind the station’s purpose.

This film adaptation of Dept. H is just the latest Dark Horse title to find a home at Netflix, after The Umbrella Academy and Polar. The streaming service is also working on film adaptations of Paul Tobin and Alberto Alburquerque’s Mystery Girl, which will be directed by McG and star Tiffany Haddish, and Joelle Jones’ Lady Killer, which will be written by Diablo Cody with Blake Lively set to star and produce. earlier this month, Netflix also announced plans to adapt Matt Wagner’s Grendel into an eight-episode limited series, with Abubakr Ali set to star.

“We are very excited about this new arrangement with the talented people at Netflix,” Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Entertainment’s President and Founder, said when the Netflix deal was first announced. “We have strong creative relationships as well as a large content library to work with and, as we have seen with our recent projects, Netflix is the perfect partner to bring our stories to fans around the world.”

“Following the success of The Umbrella Academy, we’re excited to extend our relationship with Dark Horse Comics,” Cndy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix, added. “The Netflix teams are already working in deep collaboration with Dark Horse to identify projects beyond the world of traditional superheroes — branching into horror, fantasy and family entertainment — that we think our members will love.”

h/t: Deadline