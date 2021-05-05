Blake Lively and Diablo Cody to Adapt Dark Horse's Lady Killer for Netflix

✖

One of Dark Horse's most buzzed-about comics is headed into live-action — and it looks like it will be brought to life by some major cast and crew members. On Wednesday, it was announced that Netflix is working on a film adaptation of Lady Killer, the 2015-2016 comic series created by Joelle Jones and Jamie S. Rich. Blake Lively (A Simple Favor, The Rhythm Section) is set to star in and produce the film, which will be written by Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody (Juno, Young Adult).

Lady Killer follows Josie Schuller (played by Lively). By all appearances, she is the perfect 1950’s housewife. But when she’s not catering to the needs of her family, she leads a secret life as a highly-trained killer for hire. She really likes the second job, and her husband has no idea. The comic series was first released beginning in 2015, and was nominated for Best Limited Series at the 2016 Eisner Awards, with Jones also scoring nominations for Best Penciller/Inker and Best Cover Artist.

The Lady Killer movie will be produced by Mike Richardson and Keith Goldberg of Dark Horse Entertainment along with Lively and Kate Vorhoff for B for Effort.

Lively's filmography also includes Gossip Girl, the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants franchises, and The Town. Cody's recent credits include Tully, One Mississippi, and The CW's upcoming Powerpuff pilot, which will be a live-action reboot of Cartoon Network's The Powerpuff Girls.

Lady Killer is the latest project to come out of Dark Horse Entertainment's first-look deal with Netflix, which has already brought The Umbrella Academy, Polar, and Mystery Girl.

