Netflix Inks First Look Deal With Dark Horse

Netflix is expanding its IP possibilities once more in a new first-look deal with Dark Horse Entertainment, giving Netflix a wealth of options if it so chooses going forward. The two companies have already seen fruit from their partnership on The Umbrella Academy, which proved successful in season 1 and has already been renewed for season 2. Now Dark Horse will give Netflix a first look at IP for both film and television for future projects.

Dark Horse Entertainment’s Mike Richardson, Keith Goldberg, and Paul Schwake are signed on to produce, and couldn’t be more thrilled about what the future holds for Netflix and Dark Horse’s new partnership.

“We are very excited about this new arrangement with the talented people at Netflix,” said Mike Richardson, Dark Horse Entertainment’s President and Founder. “We have strong creative relationships as well as a large content library to work with and, as we have seen with our recent projects, Netflix is the perfect partner to bring our stories to fans around the world.”

Netflix’s adaptation of Polar coupled with The Umbrella Academy shows what the two are capable of together.

“With The Umbrella Academy and Polar, Netflix has pushed our content out into the world and allowed it to spread in a way that we’ve never experienced before, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring a whole new slate of movies and shows to their worldwide audience,” said Keith Goldberg, Senior Vice President,Dark Horse Entertainment.

“Following the success of The Umbrella Academy, we’re excited to extend our relationship with Dark Horse Comics,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. “The Netflix teams are already working in deep collaboration with Dark Horse to identify projects beyond the world of traditional superheroes — branching into horror, fantasy and family entertainment — that we think our members will love.”

Dark Horse is also home to properties like Black Hammer, Hellboy, Ether, and more, and while some of those are tied up in other agreements, we can’t wait to see what the two companies can create together.

