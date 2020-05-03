Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans For Making Extraction a Success, Addresses the Possibility of a Sequel

✖

Ever since it hit Netflix on April 24th, Extraction has become a huge hit among viewers. The film was written by Joe Russo who also produced the film alongside his brother and Avengers: Endgame co-director, Anthony Russo. This week, the men took to social media to celebrate the fact that the movie is on track to have the biggest movie premiere on Netflix. The film's star, Chris Hemsworth, also took to Instagram yesterday to celebrate the movie's success, thank fans for watching, and reveal he'd be open to playing Tyler Rake again.

“Hey, what’s up, guys? Hope you’re doing well," Hemsworth began in his video. "Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who checked out Extraction. You made it the number one film on the planet right now. Looks like it’s gonna be Netflix’s biggest feature film of all time which is absolutely mind-blowing. We are blown away by the response and the support, so on behalf of myself, the Russo brothers, Netflix, our director Sam Hargrave, thank you so, so much. We love you, guys. It’s been a lot of talk and questions about sequels and prequels and all sorts of things and all I can say is ‘who knows’ but with this kind of support, it’s something I’d be pretty stoked to jump back into. I love you guys, you’re the best. Be well. Stay safe. Cheers." You can watch the video below:

It's no surprise Hemsworth mentioned the possibility of a prequel considering the fate of his character was left up in the air at the end of the movie. In fact, the movie's director recently expanded on whether or not Rake survived the film.

Extraction is Hargrave's feature directorial debut, but he's no stranger to big budgets and action thrills, having served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director on Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He was also Chris Evans' stunt double for multiple Marvel Studios films. In fact, Extraction is much more of a Marvel Cinematic reunion than folks may realize. The movie also stars David Harbour and Derek Luke. The former is set to play Red Guardian in the upcoming Black Widow solo film, while the latter played Gabe Jones, one of the Howling Commandos in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Extraction is now streaming on Netflix.

