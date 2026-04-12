Netflix’s New Jaws Pretender is a Huge Instant Hit

If you’ve seen one movie featuring a shark intent on murdering everyone in its path, then you’ve seen them all, right? Wrong. While Jaws is absolutely the greatest of all time, essentially creating its own sub-subgenre of creature feature horror, other shark thrillers have brought their own unique flavor to the table, like The Meg, and, of course, Sharknado. And now, there’s a new shark thriller that’s taking over Netflix, snagging the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list with millions of views.

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Thrash, the newest action thriller featuring way more sharks than one might expect, boasts a surprisingly stacked cast, with names like Djimon Hounsou and Phoebe Dynevor. The plot centers on a small coastal town caught in the middle of a brutal storm. As it’s torn apart by the weather and out of reach of rescue efforts, another threat makes itself known: hungry sharks, whipped into a frenzy, as surging waves and flooding dump them into the city limits. Now the residents must come together to ensure their survival.

Thrash is All Over the Place, But It’s a Bloody Good Time

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Critics were not fans of this thriller, calling it more cheesy than anything else and all over the place, claiming that it suffered from a serious identity crisis. “Rushed off to Netflix when theaters are readily available, this fitfully competent Jaws ripoff will have to do until the real thing comes along. Condolences to leading lady Phoebe Dynevor, who deserved better,” says critic Peter Travers. But others found it endearing in its simplicity, as it never claimed to be anything other than what it was: a tense thriller held together by sharks.

And while some casual viewers took the same issue with the film that the critics did, others are applauding the movie, hyping it up for its surprisingly good CGI and the performances that held up throughout. One viewer said, “I watched it this morning. It’s definitely a popcorn flick, but I had a waffle instead! I enjoyed it! 7/10 because it was basically Crawl but with bull sharks!” At its core, Thrash is definitely ridiculous, but it never claims to be anything else and never takes itself too seriously. It’s a simple thriller that, while it does attempt a few genre hops, can never be accused of being boring. It’s got violence, decent performances, and the right amount of comedy. What more can you ask for from your shark movie?

Do you have a favorite moment from Thrash? Let us know in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other fans are saying.