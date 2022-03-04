New Alien Movie From Evil Dead’s Fede Alvarez in the Works

The Alien franchise is making a comeback, with Fede Alvarez helming a new iteration in the sci-fi series. Alvarez was behind the 2013 Evil Dead remake, with The Hollywood Reporter stating that Alvarez’s new Alien movie will be going straight to Hulu as part of 20th Century Studios’ efforts to create 10 original movies for the streamer a year. The Alvarez Alien film will reportedly not be connected to any previous iterations. FX is also developing an Alien TV show from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley. Alvarez is the co-writer and producer of the Texas Chainsaw Massacre remake for Netflix.

Alvarez is reportedly a big fan of the franchise and pitched his ideas to Scott years ago. The filmmaker sat on the pitch until he recently contacted Alvarez to see if he was still interested, which of course he was. 20th Century was said to have picked up the project “purely off the strength of Fede’s pitch,” said division president Steve Asbell. “It was just a really good story with a bunch of characters you haven’t seen before.”

Asbell recently spoke about the benefits of releasing the project on Hulu compared with theaters. “It’s not a film that has to be all things to all people with those gargantuan budgets. They get to be authentically what they are. And this is closer to its genre roots,” he said.

Scott hasn’t been the biggest fan of Hawley’s Alien TV series. “It’ll never be as good as the first one,” Scott shared with The Independent. “That’s what I’ll say.” FX Networks president John Landgraf gave an update on Hawley’s Alien series during the network’s TCA presentation. He described the Alien TV series as being “very grounded,” while also indicating that it will arrive in 2023. Landgraf also made sure to reiterate that this Alien TV show will stay connected to the cinematic universe established by Ridley Scott and James Cameron, and that “Scott Free and Ridley are involved in this as producers.”

He added: “I think it was very conscious the fact that there’s a cinematic universe, and that while it has some flexibility, that the aesthetic that was established by Ridley Scott and continued by James Cameron is a part of that universe.”

