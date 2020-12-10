Alien Series Confirmed for FX on Hulu From Fargo, Legion Creator Noah Hawley

✖

Disney revealed the next entry in the Alien franchise will be a FX on Hulu series from Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley, marking this the first TV entry in the ongoing franchise established by filmmaker Ridley Scott. Hawley previously revealed that he would not be moving forward on Alien, so this is a huge surprise for fans who thought the project was dead in the water. That is not the case, as Hawley continues working with FX where he's created award-winning and revered shows throughout the last decade. There is no word yet on when Alien will release on FX on Hulu.

While Alien was confirmed during Disney Investor Day 2020, Hawley previously shed doubt that it would actually come together. During an interview with Deadline, he explained that he didn't think his take on the project would come together.

"I know that there’s an effort to reshuffle a lot of things post-Disney takeover and it was a conversation that I had a couple years back," explained Hawley. "And I have not in the last few weeks been having those conversations about it. But I know that like any studio that there’s a great desire to make the most of one’s library so I wouldn’t be surprised to see something like that."

Alien is currently in development at @FXNetworks. The first TV series based on the classic film series is helmed by Fargo and Legion's @noahhawley. Expect a scary thrill ride set not too far in the future here on Earth. pic.twitter.com/jZe1CRFAZD — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

