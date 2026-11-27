New footage from Avengers: Doomsday has arrived and confirms the name of Victor Von Doom’s son. The has been teased for some time, with many theorizing that the multiverse tampering from other characters somehow resulted in the death of his wife and child. Marvel’s first teaser poster for the film seemed to hint at this, showing a tapestry with a young boy and his mother that Doom stood under. Now, we know it’s true.

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A new TV spot for Avengers: Doomsday has made its way online, . Though one bit of footage shows Johnny Storm in action as the Human Torch, it’s the last bit of the TV spot that’s the most distinct. By the end of the TV spot, not only do we get to see Steve Rogers wielding Mjolnir with a degree of power that definitely surpasses what we saw in Endgame, but we see him standing near a memorial in Latveria. On the memorial is the name of both Doom’s wife and son, the latter being “Malachi Von Doom.” Check it out for yourself below, but you may need a magnifying glass.

New ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ teaser with new footage.



In theaters December 18. pic.twitter.com/oTtGJ30YIB — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) November 27, 2026

The revelation that Doom’s child is named Malachi Von Doom, and that he’s deceased, confirms the fan theory about the Marvel villain’s motivations. It also goes to show why he will have a bone to pick specifically with both Steve Rogers and Thor in the movie, since both characters will arrive in Doomsday with children. Steve’s son was revealed in the most recent trailer, while Thor adopted Love at the end of his last solo movie. The name Malachi Von Doom also marks a change from the comics. Though Doom has previously had children in the pages of Marvel comics, none have had that specific name.

Steve showing off his powers while wielding Mjolnir in the new footage also shows that Chris Evans’ hero has gotten something of an upgrade. Though he’s been retired and living on another Earth, he never showed this level of power with Thor’s hammer when he held it in Avengers: Endgame. That’s good news for the former Avenger, because it’s clear that Doom is a force to be reckoned with.

Ever since Avengers: Doomsday‘s final trailer was released by Marvel this past week, the pre-verbal floodgates have seemingly been opened about new footage and plot points that were once closely guarded secrets. Marvel fans were quick to point this out this week when footage arrived of Ian McKellen’s Magneto being glimpsed trying to remove Doom’s mask, only to be overpowered by his magic. Today’s footage continues the trend, though, and with three weeks left fans may end up dodging spoilers like Neo.

Are you worried about all the new Marvel spoilers arriving in the new Avengers: Doomsday footage? Or are you just ready to get in the theater and experience the whole thing? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.