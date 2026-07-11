Stunning Avengers: Doomsday New Look Confirms Steve Rogers Will Wield Thor’s Original Mjolnir

We may still not know when the first real Avengers: Doomsday trailer will be released, but the wheels are fully turning now on the upcoming MCU event’s marketing campaign. At Shanghai Expo, Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige took to the stage to hype the future of the franchise, presented a specially-recorded video by Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, and Chris Hemsworth, and unveiled some genuinely stunning artwork. Everything is beginning to feel a little more tangible now, rather than fans having to rely on speculation, questionable “leaks,” and their own hopeful imaginations.

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As part of the event, Feige revealed an Avengers: Doomsday mural in the same style as the iconic Avengers: Infinity War artwork released years ago to hype Thanos’ big show. Like that poster, the big villain – this time Downey Jr’s Doctor Doom – sits in the middle, with the heroes fanned out around him, and again, the poster really sells the scale of the crossover. And while it’s great to see all of the characters, and the hint that Steve Rogers and Reed Richards may be the most important heroes, because of their placement in the image, the best part is the confirmation that one of Endgame‘s coolest moments will be mirrored in Doomsday. Excitingly, the art seemingly confirms that Steve Rogers will be wielding the reformed original Mjolnir.

Steve Rogers Wielding Mjolnir is Better Than Him Claiming Cap’s Shield Back

Credit: @QiaoPM

Some more cynical Marvel fans might be disappointed by Steve’s appearance in civilian clothing while every other hero has a costume, but that’s sort of the point for Rogers’ post-Endgame arc. He gave up his responsibilities and his role as Captain America, and has passed that on to Sam Wilson, and while he could have returned in his Nomad costume from Infinity War, even that would undermine the important message here that Steve is being pulled into the story from his retirement. But giving him Mjolnir again, which was previously used by Thor in the final moments of Thor: Love & Thunder, with his daughter wielding Stormbreaker, is a smart move. Cap’s Mjolnir moment was easily one of Endgame‘s most memorable – and memed – moments, along with the portals opening and Iron Man’s death, and getting more of that is not a bad thing. It also means the original Cap’s fighting style – using the shield as a projectile – can still return too.

Whether the mural reflects the final cast of Doomsday remains to be seen: there are some major absentees who are, nevertheless, still expected to appear. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange, and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk are probably the three most prominent missing heroes, and all are heavily rumored to appear, but their absence from the artwork continues the deception if they genuinely are involved. Weirdly, one confirmed character isn’t shown on the mural: Tenoch Huerta’s Namor is conspicuously absent, despite being part of the original and infamous chairs reveal. Quite what that means is unclear: he’s already been shown in a teaser, so we know he’s involved, but dropping him out of the group shot feels like a strange oversight.

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