New Avengers: Doomsday footage just for Robert Downey Jr.’s Doom. The trailers and footage from the upcoming Marvel movie have already gone heavy on the threat that the beloved comic book villain poses in the new movie, which means it hasn’t shied away from showing him defeating beloved heroes. From the start, Doom making mincemeat of Thor has been one of the most prominent scenes in the marketing, but now we see him defying the powers of one of the X-Men’s most powerful.

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In a new TV spot released by Marvel, the Avengers: Doomsday footage shows Magneto attempting to overpower Doom by removing his metal mask. This is something that fans have been wondering about ever since McKellen’s return as the omega-level mutant was confirmed, since it appeared to be a slam dunk in terms of having a character that could easily defeat him. As you can see from the footage, though, the will of Doom appears stronger than Magneto’s power, as his mask removal is quickly squashed by magic.

He is extinction.



Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters everywhere December 18. Get tickets now: https://t.co/HReh5UfF1M pic.twitter.com/FmZjxLSiew — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 26, 2026

Marvel Studios

As Marvel fans know well, Magneto is often associated with the most powerful mutants across the history of the comics. Though the version McKellen is playing on screen in the film is clearly one that’s gotten up there in years, that hasn’t changed the potency of his abilities. Not only does the footage confirm this in how he’s able to begin the process of ripping Doom’s mask off, but in how it can resist Doom’s magic at least for a time.

That said, McKellen’s Magneto has pretty pointed dialogue about Doom, adding: “He is pain. He is extinction.” It’s worth noting that Magneto’s right arm is the one he’s using to try and rip Doom’s mask off in the footage, with another scene showing the same arm in a sling. So not only does it appear that Doom can resist Magneto’s powers with his magic, but he gives him a major physical injury, something that he’s never really experienced on the big screen.

Though this new Avengers: Doomsday is showing just how threatening Robert Downey Jr.’s character will be in the film, it’s being met with a mixed response, not because fans find it unbelievable or bad, but because they don’t want anything else ruined ahead of the film’s release.

Confirmed X-Men in Doomsday Professor X (Patrick Stewart) Magento (Ian McKellen) Beast (Kelsey Grammer) Mystique (Rebecca Romijn) Nightcrawler (Alan Cumming) Cyclops (James Marsden) Gambit (Channing Tatum) RUMORED: Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) RUMORED: Wolverine (Hugh Jackman)

“Marvel it’s enough. You can rest now. We are all going to see the movie. It will make 3B relax,” wrote a user in response to the TV spot. Another added, “Alright yall showing a little toooooo much now.” Finally, in keeping with tradition, one fan said: “At this rate we will have watched the film before its released.”

With three weeks left until release, Marvel fans should start to brace for the potential of this becoming more common. Despite the level of secrecy that Marvel Studios often puts on its films during development, production, and pre-release, the time just before that theatrical debut is when footage that may be considered spoilery is revealed to the world.

What do you make of the new Avengers: Doomsday footage? Do you think Magneto is actually defeated by Doom or is it a trick or editing? Give us your take in the comments below.