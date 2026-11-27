We’re less than one month from the release of Avengers: Doomsday, and Marvel die-hards are counting down the days. With just a few weeks before the film’s release, and nearly twenty years of Marvel Studios’ new releases making up the entire franchise, it might seem like Doomsday has a daunting amount of prep required to watch. The good news is that the upcoming movie is almost certainly designed to be new-viewer accessible, but for fans that want to make sure they’re ready, the Doomsday Essential Watchlist is primed and easy to follow.

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Marvel fans eager to get ready for the next epic crossover in the MCU, or anyone who just wants to catch up so they have no FOMO at Christmas time, Disney and Marvel previously released the Doomsday Essential Watchlist back at San Diego Comic-Con. Though it may seem like there’s not enough time to cram everything in (there’s no reason to watch all 38 MCU movies or all 18 TV shows), the good news is that if you start TODAY (November 27) and watch just one movie a day* from you’ll be in good shape for the actual theatrical release of Avengers: Doomsday. Here’s the full calendar for you:

Avengers: Doomsday Essential Watchlist Guide Reveals What to Watch Each Day

For the first two days, you’re actually starting outside of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but with a franchise that has been around for more than two decades and holds a major place in the foundation of Avengers: Doomsday, the X-Men movies from 20th Century Fox.

Friday, November 27 – Watch X-Men (2000)

Why It’s Important: This film not only marked the feature film debut of the X-Men on the big screen, meaning it’s the first appearance of key X-Men stars like James Marsden as Cyclops, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Rebecca Romijn as Mystique, and, of course, Patrick Stewart as Professor X.

Saturday, November 28 – Watch X2 (2003)

Why It’s Important: The sequel movie not only brought in more mutants that made a big impression, like Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, but further established the world of the X-Men on the big screen and how the threats they face often force them to align their interests.

Image Courtesy of Fox

Sunday, November 29 – Watch Captain America: The First Avenger

Why It’s Important: Steve Rogers’ origin story is not only one of the best Marvel movies, period, but delivers a story that will echo across the first three phases of the MCU with seeds that are paid off years later.

Monday, November 30 – Watch Marvel’s The Avengers

Why It’s Important: The first assembling of Earth’s mightiest heroes remains one of the MCU’s best accomplishments, and plants the seeds for conflicts that will continue to unfold across the next issues. It’s also a turning point in Roger’s story.

Tuesday, December 1 – Watch Avengers: Infinity War

Why It’s Important: The film not only brings Thanos into the picture as the big bad of the MCU, but shows off the many corners across the universe and how vast the entire team really is in the big picture. Plus, it shows the Avengers grappling with defeat.

Wednesday, December 2 – Watch Avengers: Endgame

Why It’s Important: As Rocky says, it ain’t about how hard you can hit, it’s about how hard you can get hit and learn to get back up again. That’s Avengers: Endgame in a nutshell, closing the narrative loops on its two bigest heroes, but also delivering a storyline that sets up Doomsday and Doom’s fixations on messing with time.

Thursday, December 3 – Watch the first two episodes of Loki

Why It’s Important: The first episodes of the Disney+ series not only pick up a big storyline that is left completely hanging in Avengers: Endgame, with Loki escaping from the 2012 timeline with the Tesseract, but also introduce the concept of the multiverse and the TVA.

Friday, December 4 – Watch Loki Episodes 3 and 4

Why It’s Important: The next batch of episodes of Loki are important because of how they continue to explore the idea of multiversal variants in the MCU, but also introduce The Void, essentially a garbage dump of pruned timelines.

Saturday, December 5 – Watch Loki Episodes 5 & 6

Why It’s Important: The last two episodes bring two key antagonists into the MCU that play a big part in the road to Doomsday: Alioth, the creature that eats anything it can in The Void, and “He Who Remains,” the Kang variant that created the TVA and teases a major multiversal threat.

Sunday, December 6 – Watch Loki Season 2, Episodes 1 & 2

Why It’s Important: The second season of the series takes a darker shift, but also digs deeper into what can happen when someone starts messing with time and the multiverse in dangerous ways.

Monday, December 7 – Watch Loki Season 2, Episodes 3 & 4

Why It’s Important: The mid-point of Season 2 takes the dangers of the multiverse to new levels, seemingly killing off major characters and leaving things in a place that a character like Doom in his own universe will almost certainly notice.

Tuesday, December 6 – Watch Loki Season 2, Episodes 5 & 6

Why It’s Important: The last two episodes not only set up Loki’s new place in the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse, but go on to tease the continued threat of Alioth in The Void as an endpoint for dead timelines.

Wednesday, December 9 – Watch Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Why It’s Important: One of the most important new characters in the MCU post-Endgame gets his debut here, but the 2021 Shang-Chi movie also teases the origin story of these titular ten rings, which appears to have a multiverse connection.

Thursday, December 10 – Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home

Why It’s Important: Though Loki will have well-prepared you for the idea of the multiverse and variants, it still didn’t deliver quite on the scale that the 2021 Spider-Man film managed, bringing together decades and three different continuities of Spider-Man films to tell a story that will no doubt be important down the road.

Friday, December 11 – Watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Why It’s Important: Picking up after he cast that spell in No Way Home, not only does this film offer a look at how a character like Doctor Strange fits into things, but it brings us the first noted use of “incursions” in the MCU, puts Wanda Maximoff front and center, and brings Patrick Stewart back into the fold.

Saturday, December 12 – Watch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Why It’s Important: Though it’s without question that the 2018 Black Panther movie is the superior film, the sequel is important for how it digs into the status of Wakanda and its titular superhero in the MCU moving forward, and that’s on top of introducing Namor and Atlantis into the equation.

Sunday, December 13 – Watch Captain America: Brave New World

Why It’s Important: It might be easy to think that this film is skippable, but the way it establishes Sam Wilson as the new Cap and sets up him forming a new Avengers team is undeniably a big deal. There’s also the fact that its main villain hints at something even bigger around the corner, perhaps indicating that he’s been able to predict the incursions and even Doctor Doom himself.

Monday, December 14 – Watch Deadpool & Wolverine

Why It’s Important: Not only does this movie dig even deeper into the idea of variants, The Void, and the TVA, but it puts two heroes that were quietly confirmed to be in Avengers: Doomsday front and center.

Tuesday, December 15 – Watch Thunderbolts*

Why It’s Important: This is a big one not only because it has post-credit scenes that immediately setup Avengers: Doomsday, but it also confirms that Florence Pugh’s Yelena is established as the new Black Widow of the MCU and puts an entire team together that will be integral to the film.

Wednesday, December 16 – Watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Why It’s Important: You couldn’t have Victor Von Doom make his MCU debut without Marvel’s first family, and the good news is that their MCU film is the best version yet of these classic comics on the big screen. It also doesn’t hurt that the film ends with our first official look at Doom.

If you follow this watch order, not only will you be caught up with all the necessary MCU movies and TV shows to leap right into the narrative of Avengers: Doomsday, but you’ll officially be caught up on the calendar. The film may have a December 18 release date, but early screenings will take place on Thursday, December 17, meaning your plans for the next three weeks are officially set.