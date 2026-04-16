New Disclosure Day Footage Reveals Aliens and New Mysteries

In a summer that’s already set to be stacked with big movies, Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Disclosure Day might be one of the most eagerly anticipated. The filmmaker’s first film in four years might just be one of the most unique to be released this year and sci-fi fans should be excited based on the first trailer we got a glimpse of in March but now, with CinemaCon in full swing in Las Vegas, those in attendance have gotten another new look at the film — and we have the details.

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While footage screened at CinemaCon typically isn’t shared with the public, ComicBook was in attendance to get all the details of the alien conspiracy sci-fi that fans have been looking forward to since its first teaser. You can read on for the description of the footage below.

Image Courtesy of Universal Pictures

The footage begins with a bird coming in a window and landing in front of Emily Blunt’s character. She hurries out to a studio to do her weather report for the Kansas City news she works for. The footage then shows what we saw in the first trailer, with Blunt’s character starting to speak in an alien language. Josh O’Conner’s character reveals he stole footage and then plays it on a television; it’s footage of people moving bodies on stretchers and he said that they aren’t children and won’t reveal that they’re even human.

Colin Firth’s starts searching for Blunt after what happened on television. O’Conner can understand what she says, saying that it’s math. Blunt calls Colman Domingo’s character while she’s in a car with Wyatt Russell’s character. She also calls Daniel (O’Connor) to warn him that the government knows his whereabouts and are going to kill him. Back to Firth. He says he needs to hunt them down because people won’t understand. Back to Domingo, who tells O’Connor and Blunt that it’s always been the two of them and then a flashback seems to show them as children experimented on by alien hands. The footage ends with the deer from the trailer observing a child on an exam table before morphing into the traditional depiction of a gray alien with big, black eyes.

Spielberg Teases Audiences Will Need a “Seatbelt” From Start to Finish

Right now, even with the new footage details there are a lot of details about Disclosure Day that are unclear. We know that a key component of the film will be the confirmation that aliens exist, but exactly why it’s happening now and what the implications are is something that fans will be eager to see for themselves when the movie hits theaters in June. However, at CinemaCon Spielberg did tease that the film is “a lot more truth than fiction” and that not only will the movie answer questions and cause viewers to ask a lot of questions, but that it’s “an experience” and “all you need to get from the beginning to the end is a seatbelt.”

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