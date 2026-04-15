Godzilla Minus Zero: The 7 Biggest Surprises From The New Trailer

Godzilla Minus Zero’s first trailer stormed its way online earlier this week, giving us our first look at the King of the Monsters making a comeback with one of the most highly anticipated sequels of the franchise. With Godzilla Minus One being the only entry in the kaiju franchise to receive an Academy Award, fans have been chomping at the bit to see the popular monster return. While the trailer itself was under sixty seconds long, this didn’t stop ComicBook.com from finding seven major surprises from the first look at Godzilla’s next movie, arriving in theaters worldwide this November.

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7.) Godzilla in The U.S.A.

Courtesy of TOHO / GKIDS

Perhaps the biggest reveal for Godzilla Minus Zero was that the titular kaiju was making his way to the United States of America. While the U.S. was mentioned in the original film, mostly thanks to the country not wanting to give Japan aid following the events of World War 2, Japan was the key focus of Godzilla’s ire. This time around, it seems that the King of the Monsters is stomping his way to the West, bringing his reign of destruction to New York City. Not only is the United States set to appear, but we are shown that this iteration of Godzilla towers above the Statue of Liberty, cementing just how scary this latest interpretation of the lizard king is.

6.) Noriko Oishi Returns

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While the leading man of Godzilla Minus One, Ryunosuke Kamiki, has been confirmed to return, the trailer gave us our first look at Minami Hamabe as the leading lady, Noriko Oishi. As fans of the original film remember, Noriko struck up a relationship with Koichi, following his return to a desolate Japan after the events of World War 2 and his failed military career. When last we saw her, she had survived an assault from Godzilla, though the film had hinted at the idea that something was awry with Noriko. Looking over her adopted daughter, it will be interesting to see if things are different for the female protagonist when Godzilla Minus Zero lands later this year.

5.) Godzilla’s Regeneration is a Success

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When last we saw Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One, he had been blown to pieces by what was left of Japan’s military. The King of the Monsters was so utterly destroyed that countless pieces of the kaiju were shown sinking to the bottom of the sea. While it might have taken two years for the beast to return to form, it goes to show just how powerful his healing factor is. Godzilla’s healing ability also means that humanity is going to have to think outside the box in terms of how to stop the lizard king. If physical harm is no longer an option, how can the titular behemoth be stopped? Whatever methods humanity takes, the best that mankind can hope for at this time is a temporary reprieve.

4.) The Time Frame of Godzilla Minus Zero

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Godzilla Minus Zero confirms that it will not begin immediately following the events of its predecessor, but rather, will begin two years after the arrival and subsequent destruction of the lizard king. Despite years having passed since the events of the original, it seems that Japan is still attempting to pick up the pieces from Godzilla’s reign of destruction. With Koichi and Noriko slated to return with Akiko, it will be interesting to see what has changed for this family unit in the time between Godzilla’s attacks. With Japan reeling, the question remains whether the country will ever be ready for Godzilla’s wrath.

3.) Godzilla is Much Bigger in Minus One

Toho

The King of the Monsters is clearly much larger than what we saw of Godzilla in Godzilla Minus One, towering above the Statue of Liberty and emerging from the ocean’s depths in a terrifying display. For those who might not know, the lizard king stood tall at around 50 meters, aka over one hundred and sixty feet tall. The Statue of Liberty, for those who don’t know, was almost twice as tall as Godzilla in his initial form, but now, the resurrected kaiju is putting the United States symbol to shame. The fact that Godzilla came back bigger also throws out the possibility that every time the beast is destroyed, he comes back bigger, potentially throwing more headaches at mankind as a result.

2.) Godzilla’s Energy is Doing Something Strange

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A lot of the attention from this new trailer is, rightfully, devoted to characters making a comeback and Godzilla arriving in America, but there are smaller moments, like this one, that have gotten lost in the shuffle. In a scene that takes place in the skies, a Japanese pilot witnesses what appears to be Godzilla’s energy, hurling buildings and other items into the sky, seemingly levitating them to give humanity a wild new problem to tackle. While it has not been confirmed whether Godzilla is returning with new powers, the swirling debris lends credence to the idea that things are changing with the King of the Monsters’ return.

1.) The United States Is Up To Something

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While Godzilla is shown stomping his way to New York City, the trailer begins with English dialogue dropping some interesting tidbits. Specifically, the narration states, “If their operation fails, maybe we’ll finally get the opportunity to use it.” The voice then confirms that a “third drop must be aborted,” hinting at a massive failure for an unknown action. Director Takashi Yamazaki has long hinted at the idea that he would love to add another kaiju to the mix, so will the creator give America a monster of its own? With the likes of Jet Jaguar and Mechagodzilla being mechanical creations to fight against the lizard king, perhaps this is how Yamazaki will introduce something to compete with Godzilla in Godzilla Minus Zero.

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