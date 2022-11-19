Indiana Jones 5: Mads Mikkelsen's Character Revealed in First Look

Indiana Jones 5 has even more brand new images for fans out there. This time, it's Mads Mikkelsen's character getting the spotlight from Empire Magazine. If there was any doubt, Indy will be facing off against Nazis again in the upcoming Lucasfilm project. Mikkelsen's Voller is inspired by a real life NASA engineer Wernher von Braun. He was a Nazi before helping get America into space. In the interview, the actor makes it clear that Voller is trying to run from that past, but finds himself in competition with Indiana Jones for some sort of artifact that could change the course of life on Earth as we know it.

"He's a man who would like to correct some of the mistakes of the past," Mikkelsen teased. "There is something that could make the world a much better place to live in. He would love to get his hands on it. Indiana Jones wants to get his hands on it as well. And so, we have a story."

Wildly, somehow the 1969 plot found a way to work in the character's longtime adversaries. (Not like they went away, but a lot of fans were expecting a present-day film that might focus more on Harrison Ford aging and the character being a relic of an age gone by.) Co-writer Jez Butterworth explained how the bad guys came to be involved in this version of the story.

"The simple fact is that the moon-landing program was run by a bunch of ex-Nazis," Butterworth began. "How 'ex' they are is the question. And it gets up Indy's nose… It's not just that the model of what a hero is has completely changed. It's not just that they're looking for something where there's nothing up there – it's like Reno without the gambling, or whatever his line is. But the people that are behind it are, you know, his sworn enemies."

What's The Focus of Indy 5?

Originally, Steven Spielberg was supposed to be attached to the project, but then Lucasfilm found James Mangold as a replacement. The Logan filmmaker is still in very high regard with audiences and his send-off for Wolverine was absolutely hovering in some fans' minds as this is poised to be the last Indiana Jones adventure.

"It became really important to me to figure out how to make this a movie about a hero at sunset," Mangold said to Empire. "The issues I brought up about Indy's age were not things I thought were being addressed in the material being developed at the time. There were 'old' jokes, but the material itself wasn't about it. To me, whatever your greatest liability, you should fly straight towards that. If you try to pretend it's not there, you end up getting slings and arrows the whole way."

