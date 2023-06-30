The hype for the upcoming Indiana Jones 5 has been high for some time, especially after a tease was released at Star Wars Celebration and the first music debuted in an unlikely location. Straight from Disney's D23 Expo and the Studio Showcase panel comes the first official footage from the film. The new teaser trailer played exclusively for fans in attendance at the D23 showcase. Star Harrison Ford got emotional introducing the footage. "I'm very proud to say this one is fantastic," Ford said, getting choked up. "We have a very human story to tell."

The Indiana Jones 5 teaser trailer starts with John Rhys-Davies narrating. It shows Indy in his teaching garb, lots of action, running on a train, and flashbacks.

Scheduled for release on June 30, 2023, the film will see the return of Harrison Ford to his iconic character once again. Joining him in the cast of the new movie will be Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, and Shaunette Renée Wilson. For the first time in franchise history the film also won't be directed by Steven Spielberg, with Logan and Ford v Ferrari's James Mangold stepping behind the camera for the new sequel.

"I'm very, very excited about it," Mikkelsen previously said in an interview with Collider. "I rewatched Raiders of the Lost Ark the other day, it is so well-done and so charming, and it's such great storytelling. So yes it's a great honor to be part of that franchise that I grew up with… I'm in a lucky position where they let me read the script before. And yes, it was everything I wished it to be, so that was just great."

"I'm always delighted to come back to these characters," Ford told CBS Sunday Morning back in 2020 about the film. "You know, when we have the opportunity to make another it's because people have enjoyed them. I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started. You have a sense of responsibility to your customers."

He added, "[I think] of the people that go to my movies more as customers than I do as fans. Fans feels kind of weird to me, but always has. But the fact that these people support my business and I'm responsible to them for the quality of the service that I offer, that feels better to me."

