New Jennifer Lawrence Movie Set for Summer 2023 Release

Sony Pictures has announced that the new Jennifer Lawrence-starring comedy No Hard Feelings will arrive next summer according to Deadline. The studio has revealed that the "R-rated comedy" from The Office and Good Boys director Gene Stupnitsky will be released on June 16, 2023, arriving as adult-centric counter programming to the upcoming Pixar original animated movie Elemental. Little is actually known about the project other than the fact it's called an "R-rated comedy with a heart." In addition to directing Stupnitsky co-wrote the film with John Phillips (Dirty Grandpa), no other cast members have been officially set but Lawrence will also act as producer on the project.

Last year's Don't Look Up marked the first film to star the Academy Award winning Lawrence since she last appeared in 2019's Dark Phoenix. After a few turbulent years with multiple projects, from 2011 to 2014 she appeared in three movies every single year, Lawrence took some time off, getting married in October of 2019 and welcoming her first child to the world in February of 2022. Despite three Oscar nominations and her one win, Lawrence was ojn the receiving end of several critically panned movies in a row, one of the reasons she stepped away from the public spotlight for some time.

"It's so hard because the last ten years, just going from being a teenager, through your twenties and then entering your thirties, your brain changes so much," Lawrence previously told Netflix's Queue of her break from acting. "You don't really feel something like fame because it's happening to you. It's impossible to digest. You have to [process] everything as it's happening: Okay, this person is treating me this way. These people are following me. I can't say this kind of stuff on interviews anymore. Having an artistic outlet was so helpful to me in that time of trying to adjust to this weird life, while also trying to please my parents and all the normal things that come with growing as a twentysomething. I'm so happy I had the structure of The Hunger Games and X-Men to focus on and put a lot of that energy into. I then came out of it and was like, What's life? What is all of this? I don't know. Looking back on it, it's impossible to comprehend."

Lawrence has only a few other projects lined up in the foreseeable future, many of which were shot prior to her pregnancy. She's set to appear in Red, White and Water from A24 and is also attached to play play Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes in a new film from Adam McKay.