Jordan Peele's New Movie Set for July 2022 Release Date

Oscar winning filmmaker Jordan Peele is getting ready for his next movie as a director. According to a report from The Wrap, Peele's third movie has been given an official release date by Universal Pictures. The new film, which remains untitled for the time being, will be released on July 22, 2022. Peele's latest will arrive in a month already stacked with films set for release with Marvel Studios' Captain Marvel sequel to be released on July 8, Warner Bros.' Fantastic Beasts 3 now scheduled for July 15, and the long-gestating Indiana Jones 5 set to debut on July 29.

Though we don't know what Peele's new movie will be titled or what it will be about we can no doubt guess the tone of the film based on his previous works and what he's said in interviews. Peele made a splash in 2017 with his debut movie Get Out, which would go on to gross over $255 million worldwide and win Peele an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. His 2019 follow-up Us debuted last year and matched Get Out's box office haul almost to the penny. Peele has previously confirmed he intends to continue this trend.

“I have four other social thrillers that I want to unveil in the next decade," Peele previously told Business Insider. “The best and scariest monsters in the world are human beings and what we are capable of especially when we get together. I’ve been working on these premises about these different social demons, these innately human monsters that are woven into the fabric of how we think and how we interact, and each one of my movies is going to be about a different one of these social demons.”

In addition to his own movies as a director Peele remains attached as a producer on several high-profile horror movie remakes. The highly anticipated new version of Candyman, produced and co-written by Peele and directed by Nia DaCosta, was previously delayed by over a year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Universal Pictures has set the film for a August 27, 2021. Furthermore it was recently revealed that Peele and Universal are developing a remake of the Wes Craven movie, The People Under the Stairs.

The Peele-produced television shows The Twilight Zone, Hunters, and Lovecraft Country also remain in rotation. Though fresh renewals for the CBS All Access and HBO series remain up in the air, Amazon recently renewed Hunters for a second season earlier this year.