New Jurassic World Movie Adds Lopez vs. Lopez Alum

Earlier this year, it was announced that the Jurassic World franchise would be continuing with a fourth installment, and Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator) is set to helm the project for Universal. It was recently revealed that Jurassic World 4 will be "a completely fresh take launching a new Jurassic era, following three adults and three teens getting stuck on the Island." The film is currently in production in Thailand, and there are some exciting stars attached, including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and more. Today, The Hollywood Reporter revealed Lopez vs. Lopez alum Audrina Miranda has signed on to the project.

Currently, Miranda's role in the film is unknown, but the young star is in good company. In addition to the previously mentioned cast, the film will also feature Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Luna Blaise, and David Iacono. The project is set to be written by David Koepp, the original screenwriter of both Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Patrick Crowley are serving as producers on the project. John Mathieson (Gladiator, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) is signed on as the film's cinematographer.

Gareth Edwards Talks Jurassic Park:

(Photo: Lucasfilm / Universal)

During a recent FYC event hosted by Collider, Edwards reiterated his long-standing love of the franchise. He originally planned to take a break after The Creator came out last year, but he couldn't pass up joining such an iconic franchise.

"I was about to take a break and I started writing my next idea for a film and this is the only movie that would make me drop everything like a stone and dive right in," Edwards told the fans and media in attendance. "I love Jurassic Park. I think the first movie is a cinematic masterpiece... so this opportunity is like a dream to me. And to work with Frank Marshall and Universal and David Koepp, who's writing that script, I think they're all legends. So I'm just very excited."

Where Is Jurassic World 4 Being Filmed?

Thailand's Department of Tourism has confirmed that Jurassic World 4 will be filming in the country from June 13th – July 16th. Locations in Thailand include Bangkok, Trang, Phang Nga, Phuket, and Chiang Mai. There's an additional note about a sequence that will be filmed at the "Huai To Waterfall, within the Khao Phanom Bencha National Park in Krabi province." It's said that the location will be used for an entire week. While a lot could be done there, it already feels like they will be filming one particularly big sequence in that location.

Jurassic World 4 is currently scheduled to be released on July 2, 2025.