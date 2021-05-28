Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Trailer Coming Next Week

✖

Zack Snyder is releasing a new trailer for his take on Justice League next week. After the first trailer was sidelined due to rights issues with its original song of choice — "Hallelujah" by Leonard Cohen — the filmmaker revealed in a recent interview he was making changes to the teaser before uploading it again next week. Speaking out in a recent appearance on Beyond The Trailer, Snyder revealed his new trailer will be coming out Tuesday, November 7th at 9 a.m. Pacific.

According to Snyder, the trailer will have "a few tweaks" before it's reuploaded, though those tweaks weren't revealed. Furthermore, the director revealed he's hosting a live stream on Vero the same day, going through the new trailer shot-by-shot, and giving fans an in-depth look at his creative process in putting the trailer together.

Snyder has reassembled his teams to begin pickup photography on the "Snyder Cut," which will eventually reside as a four-episode limited series on HBO Max. One former executive for the streamer suggested the movie could end up costing them north of $70 million.

"If you said to any of the actors in the movie 'well what happens in the movie' or 'what happens later' or whatever for any movie. And they go 'well I got the script and it's cool and I kind of know this and-' so [Ray Porter] and I were talking about this and what's cool or what's the right response to some questions," Snyder previously said of his take on the DC Comics team-up. "It's a fair question to ask me, you know, like what do I say to the world about, you know, what happens when Darkseid comes to Earth? Then what? You know, Is that a thing? And I think, listen, the truth is that did I write and did I have and conceive a complete- do I know what happens when Darkseid... yes. I do know what happens. To say and to speculate about what that is and that that would be exciting, I think that's a fine thing."

Zack Snyder's Justice League has yet to set a release date.

What surprise characters do you think will pop up in the Snyder Cut? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter!