New Men In Black: International Posters Revealed

As Men in Black: International inches closer to its premiere this coming week, Sony has released a handful of new promotional posters, showing Agent H (Chris Hemsworth) and Agent M (Tessa Thompson) in a whole host of situations. In total, Sony released three Chinese posters for the largest international market in addition to an English-language RealD 3D poster.

Two of the posters feature the classic Men in Black gold and black while the other two take a much more colorful approach to the art, featuring the two lead characters and Kumail Nanjiani’s Pawney apparently flying over London on a hover-scooter of sorts. All four posters can be seen below.

Thompson previously explained the film as a self-journey of her character being roped into the world of alien espionage after an encounter as a child. Then she went on to explain why she chose to join the property, applauding Will Smith for his work in the first batch of movies.

“The genesis of the whole thing is a young girl whose life had been altered by an encounter with Men in Black,” Thompson previously said. “And the idea is that unlike Will [Smith] in the original films, she’s a protagonist who hasn’t been recruited but has found them.”

“The start of the first movie talks about immigration,” she continued. “And Will [Smith] has these really searing jokes about race…. I think you do have the chance inside of all this escapism to say something, and make a movie that has heart and that has satire and that holds up a mirror to our stuff. I think that’s possible, without preaching.”

Joining Hemsworth, Thompson, and Nanjiani are Liam Neeson (Taken), Emma Thompson (Men in Black 3), Rebecca Ferguson, and Rafe Spall. F. Gary Gray (Straight Outta Compton) directs from a script by Art Marcum and Matt Holloway.

Men in Black: International is due out June 14th.

