New Mortal Kombat II Footage Shows More Fatalities – Watch The Trailer

The new Mortal Kombat II trailer is here. After recently putting out the call to fans to send in their own “FINISH HIM!” and “GET OVER HERE!” catchphrases, Warner Bros. just dropped the new trailer at IGN FanFest. Picking up from the finale of the 2021 feature film, Mortal Kombat II not only sees the return of Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, plus Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden and Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, but finally welcomes in other fan favorites, with Adeline Rudolph taking on the role of Kitana and Karl Urban appearing as Johnny Cage, who takes center stage in the new film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

What’s immediately clear from the new trailer for Mortal Kombat II is that the film is actually delivering on what fans have wanted to see from the franchise in live-action. Not only does it include the iconic catchphrases, characters, and bloody fatalities that have defined the series’ lore, but it actually takes it all seriously, at least as seriously as we can take an interdimensional martial arts tournament with monsters. Check it out for yourself below:

Play video

Mortal Kombat II Trailer Puts Johnny Cage Front and Center

One of the most surprising elements of the first Mortal Kombat movie was that, despite decades of lore from all the video games, they decided to introduce an original character as the protagonist with Lewis Tan playing Cole Young. Though he may not be seen in the new trailer, Tan is confirmed to appear in Mortal Kombat II. Instead, Urban’s Johnny Cage is clearly taking the center stage from him and becoming the new star of the films.

Despite being a sequel, Mortal Kombat II is clearly using Johnny Cage’s arrival to the tournament and introduction into this bizarre cast of characters as a place to reintroduce audiences to the concept and lore without needing the first film as a guide. In truth, it’s a smart plan, as Urban is not only a well-liked star these days, but his take on the character is one that audiences will be able to immediately identify with, as he seems quite disinterested in participating in Mortal Kombat.

In addition to Cage, Mortal Kombat II is introducing even more characters not seen in the first film, including Tati Gabrielle as Jade, Martyn Ford as Shao Kahn, and Joe Taslim returning to the series as Noob Saibot, having died as Sub-Zero in the first film. The film will also see the likes of King Jerrod and Baraka appear, giving it one of the most expansive casts of any Mortal Kombat movie (this technically marks the fourth live-action film).

Mortal Kombat II has kept fans waiting for a long time. Filming on the sequel wrapped over two years ago, and was previously scheduled to arrive in theaters last October, only to be delayed until this coming May. At the time, a delay this long was seen as nothing but bad news, but previous reports have indicated the opposite. As a result of the success of Superman last summer, Warner Bros. wanted to make sure they had a blockbuster for the same time frame this year, believing that Mortal Kombat II could offer that for audiences.

Mortal Kombat II releases worldwide on May 8, 2026.