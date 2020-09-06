The New Mutants Director Says He'll Choose His Next Project More Wisely

✖

Josh Boone is going to think long and hard before boarding his next project. The director behind 20th Century's The New Mutants tells the BBC he'll be sure to choose his next project more carefully due to recent filmmaking woes. The comments came after the director discussed the film's tumultuous time in development hell and his time directing The Stand, an adaptation of Stephen King's novel of the same name. In the book, the world has been ravaged by a plague, and, well...the timing of its release this December has started to raise some eyebrows.

"That we had just made that and a pandemic happened was already so weird," Boone said. "And now we're releasing a movie about kids in quarantine? And I'm just like - I don't know - I'll choose the next project more wisely."

Boone's take on the X-Men was initially supposed to be released in 2017 but was delayed several times, both due to executive interference, one of the largest corporate mergers in the history of capitalism, and a global pandemic. Finally released last month — even though many theaters still weren't open — The New Mutants wasn't a hit with either critics or fans.

The movie currently has a meager 33-percent Rotten score on Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer. The Audience Score — something oftentimes much more forgiving — isn't much better, with a paltry 53-percent. Through Friday, the flick has grossed just under $12.5 million worldwide against a reported production budget of $67 million.

Though the movie was released by Disney, one of the films the Mouse acquired in its purchase of Fox last year, Boone previously revealed there was zero talk of integrating his feature in with Kevin Feige's Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"No, none at all," Boone told Den of Geek when asked if there were creative talks with Feige. "I just really finished the process we'd already gotten kind of 70% of the way through before the merger happened. It was nice to have the retrospect of the year where I was off working on The Stand and doing other things to come back and look at it, because we sat there and did other little things here and there."

"I love Marvel movies, but we were a Fox Marvel movie. So it's like as far as what that means or what it means to them, I don't have any idea," he added. "We just sort of made the movie we wanted to make at Fox, and we were inherited by Disney. The cast and I would certainly go make another one in a second if we could, and I'd love to see these characters at least carried on in some way because I don't think anybody's got a better young cast."

The New Mutants is now in theaters.