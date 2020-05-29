The New Mutants Director Josh Boone Still Has Hopes to Complete His Trilogy Plans

✖

Filmmaker Josh Boone was one of the most sought-after directors in Hollywood after the success of The Fault in Our Stars, and it wasn't much of a surprise when he landed on a superhero movie. The New Mutants, a genre-bending teen horror movie about mutants, seemed like a perfect fit and, for a while, everything seemed right with the project. It wasn't long before things started getting strange. Failures of some of Fox's X-Men movies and a sale to Disney seemed to throw things up in the air, and the movie was repeatedly delayed. Rumors of significant reshoots and disagreements with the studio seem to have been false, but that helped shape a narrative that felt like the movie was in free fall.

Now, after having been rescheduled so many times that a lot of folks are rooting for it to just come to Hulu, The New Mutants is finally getting a press campaign in preparation for heading to theaters. And now that he's talking openly about the film, Boone is undeterred by the background noise. He still hopes to make more New Mutants movies if this one succeeds.

"Ultimately, after all this time, I was able to make MY New Mutants film, and I'm am proud of it," Boone told SFX Magazine. "What I'm hoping for now is that it will be successful enough so the studio will allow me to complete a trilogy. I've got all planned out."

The interview appears in the print edition of the magazine, which is on stands now.

The first trailer for The New Mutants debuted in the fall of 2017 and earned an exciting reaction from fans, as it was meant to explore a more horrifying corner of well-worn territory. At the time, the film was touting an April 2018 release date, but with X-Men: Dark Phoenix earning complications and delays during production, The New Mutants was similarly delayed. Complicating matters further was Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox and the X-Men franchise, as well as the coronavirus pandemic shuttering theaters around the world.

Despite the film currently having a release date of August 28, many fans are apprehensive about whether or not that film will actually hit theaters on that date. The film stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Magik and Charlie Heaton as Cannonball alongside a talented young cast that also includes Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, Alice Braga,and a number of others.

