New Mutants Release Date Reportedly Delayed in the UK

✖

Though the release of The New Mutants apparently remains on track in the United States for the end of August, the film may have been delayed across the pond. According to a listing on LaunchingFilms.com, The New Mutants is now set for a Friday, September 4 debut in 300+ locations in the UK. IMDB also lists the film's release date in the UK as the fourth. The reason for this brief delay can likely be summarized in one word: Tenet. The Christopher Nolan film has been pushed back multiple times and will now debut in the UK and other territories on August 26. As a result, Disney likely delayed the Fox film once again to give it at least a hint of a fighting chance at the box office.

The New Mutants marketing team is aware of the frequent delays in the film's release as they made clear during the movie's official Comic-Con@Home panel. In their promotional video to kick off the event, it began by showing the film's original release date of April 13, 2018 before being struck out with a line. Every other release date for the film popped up and was written off as well including its two 2019 dates and its April 2020 date. A series of tweets popped up afterward about the various delays with highlights like "The red carpet will double as the 10-year cast reunion" and "Did we all just...collectively hallucinate The New Mutants?"

At the conclusion of the video the film's current release date appeared on screen, stating emphatically that the film will arrive "In theaters August 28th, 2020." After the text though another text bubble pops up on screen saying "Fingers Crossed." Those fingers remain crossed for the time being apparently, but with three weeks left before its premiere date there's still time for Disney to delay it once again.

The official new synopsis for The New Mutants reads:

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the Marvel comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities."

"Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee."

The New Mutants will be released in the US on August 28.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.