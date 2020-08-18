New Mutants Launches Get Tickets Now Teaser

✖

New Mutants has dropped a new "Get Tickets Now" teaser trailer, in anticipation of the film's August 28th release in theaters. Despite the coronavirus pandemic keeping many movie theaters across the country out of operation since March, Disney seems unwilling to suffer yet another released date delay for New Mutants, and will be pushing it out into theaters come hell or high water - both of which are possibilities for Fall 2020. In many ways, New Mutants will be the proverbial canary in the coalmine, as Hollywood attempts to measure how much fan interest there really is in getting back to the movie theater experience.

There is a major caveat still hanging over this New Mutants theatrical release: the fine print on the contracts between Disney and Fox, regarding how the film must be distributed. It's become clear that New Mutants must get a theatrical release first, and can't just go straight to streaming; what's less clear

You can get the full (extended) synopsis for New Mutants below:

"In this terrifying, action-fueled film based on the MARVEL comic series, five young people who demonstrate special powers are brought to a secret institution to undergo treatments they are told will cure them of the dangers of their powers. Included are Danielle Moonstar aka Mirage (Blu Hunt), who creates illusions from other people’s fears; Rahne Sinclair (Maisie Williams), who transforms into the werewolf Wolfsbane; Sam Guthrie (Charlie Heaton), who, as Cannonball, can fly at jet speeds protected by a force field; Roberto da Costa aka Sunspot (Henry Zaga), who absorbs and channels solar power; and Illyana Rasputin aka Magik (Anya Taylor-Joy). The younger sister of Colossus, Magik becomes encased in armor at will and wields a soulsword that amplifies her multiple superhuman and psychic abilities.

Invited by Dr. Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga) to share their stories about when their powers first manifested, the five “patients” come to understand that they are in a class of people called mutants, who have historically been marginalized and feared. As they relive their origin stories, their memories seem to turn into terrifying realities. Soon, they question what is real and what isn’t, and it becomes clear that the institution isn’t what it seems. Now the question is — why are they being held captive? And who is trying to destroy them? The tension and horror mount in this white-knuckle thrill ride directed by Josh Boone and co-written by Boone and Knate Lee."

The New Mutants hits theaters on August 28th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.