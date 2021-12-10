New Netflix Original Comedy Movie has 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

You may not have heard of it, especially since it seems like Netflix has mostly chosen to bury the movie, but the streamer’s all-new original family comedy Mixtape is a huge critical success. The movie premiered last week on the service and despite almost no acclaim from Netflix itself, or even a hint of revalry on their part, Mixtape has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Granted as of this writing there are only eight total reviews for the movie posted to the aggregation site it does feature high praise from the likes of RogerEbert.com and Variety. It takes 80 total reviews for a film to have a “Certified Fresh” designation on Rotten Tomatoes, which sadly it seems like Mixtape may never get, but a perfect 100% is still impressive.

In their review, Variety‘s Michael Nordine wrote that: “Valerie Weiss’ very-young-adult dramedy is… a (deep) cut above the usual tween fare; while Kristen Maldonado of Pop Culture Planet called it: “A feel-good movie about connecting with your roots, making friends, and finding yourself, Mixtape is a can’t miss film for the whole family.” For those unfamiliar with the movie, Netflix’s official description for Mixtape reads:

“On the eve of Y2k, orphaned, awkward 12-year-old Beverly Moody (Gemma Brooke Allen) discovers a broken mixtape crafted by her teen parents. Raised by her grandmother Gail (Julie Bowen), a former teen mom herself who finds it painful to speak about her late daughter, Beverly sees this mixtape as a chance to finally learn more about her parents. So she sets out on a journey to find all the songs on the tape. Along the way, she makes friends with her quirky neighbor, Ellen (Audrey Hsieh); intimidatingly tough, Nicky (Olga Petsa); and Anti (Nick Thune), an anti-everything record store owner who’s the key to finding these tracks, and a renewed bond between Gail and Beverly.”

Speaking in a previous interview with Movie Fone for the film, director valrie Weiss, who previously worked with Netflix on Outer Banks, had this to say about what drew her to the movie:

“I read the script and just instantly fell in love with it. I always look for, and what I like to describe my work as daringly light. Something that has gravitas to it and is about something real, but it’s done in the most delightful, light, fun, funny way. I always say it’s the spoonful of sugar that helps the medicine go down. I mean, I stole that from Mary Poppins, but that’s exactly the kind of work I like to do. This is a movie about grief and loneliness, and trying to find human connections when you’re living sort of in a little bit of a soup of sadness or loss. Really anything that helps people learn how to forge those connections, when they can’t figure out how to do it on their own, is something that really attracts me.

Mixtape is now streaming on Netflix, and one of their rare movies with a perfect rating.