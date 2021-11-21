Netflix’s Horrifying New Series Is Perfect on Rotten Tomatoes

After the wild success of the newest Netflix hit Squid Game proved that subscribers are eager to see more original content from regions outside of the United States, the streamer has shown that there is an investment in more programming across the globe. Now with the release of the brand new series Hellbound on the streamer, Netflix has yet another horror surprise on their service. The new series, which hails from Train to Busan director Yeon Sang-ho and their writing partner Choi Gyu-seok, has already shown that it will be a hit as the series has a perfect, 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is already dominating the Top 10 on the streaming service.

As if this writing Hellbound is the #3 TV series in the United States sitting behind only the live-action Cowboy Bebop series and the new season of Tiger King on the television charts. Overall on Netflix it’s the #4 piece of content with the Netflix original feature film Red Notice sitting at #1. With twelve reviews submitted to Rotten Tomatoes the series has a perfect critical score as well, a rare feat for any TV series in this day and age. The critical consensus reads: “Summoned by the devilish imagination of writer-director Yeon Sang-ho, Hellbound leverages its terrifying concept to thoughtfully explore human fallibility.”

Coming off the successful his acclaimed webtoon series into the new Netflix show, revealing in the press kit for the series: “I wanted to tell the story of Hellbound in the more prolonged series format rather than as a film….It is fascinating to watch artists of our time craft and perfect the narrative of each character. All I had to do was convey to the viewers what I felt watching the actors perform.”

