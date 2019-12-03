Disney Developing New Planet of the Apes Movie With Maze Runner Director

Strap in, because we’re about to head back to the Planet of the Apes. According to new reports from THR, Fox — and its parent company in Walt Disney Studios — will be redeveloping the storied franchise with Maze Runner director Wes Ball at the helm. As of now, it’s unclear if Disney’s new efforts with the franchise will be a complete reboot of the franchise or will pick up at some point throughout the already established story. After all, Matt Reeves’ War for the Planet of the Apes just hit theaters in 2017 to both critical and commercial success.

Coincidentally enough, Ball was deep in development on a feature film adaptation of Mouse Guard, before Disney eventually shelved the property after purchasing Fox. Ball’s Maze Runner franchise — also for 20th Century — ended up grossing just about $1 billion worldwide, against relatively modest production budgets. The three films reportedly cost $157 million to produce.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This confirms Disney chief Bob Iger’s previous comments about the House of Mouse wanting to pursue further entries in the franchise. Reeves helmed the two latest films in the franchise, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) and War for the Planet of the Apes (2017). Rupert Wyatt (Captive State) launched the franchise reboot with 2011’s Rose of the Planet of the Apes.

With Reeves now busy with The Batman at Warner Brothers, it’s unclear if he’ll be asked to return as a producer or consultant of some sort, though some might find it unlikely.

Planet of the Apes Reboot has yet to set a release date.

What’s been your favorite movie in the franchise, both old and new? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!