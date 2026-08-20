New Resident Evil Movie Footage Confirms Terrifying Game Monster Will Appear

The next Resident Evil movie is about to hit theaters, and fans have certainly taken notice. This new film isn’t connected to the 2000s movie series starring Milla Jovovich; it’s a standalone reboot directed (and co-written) by Barbarian and Weapons filmmaker Zach Cregger. The story follows a young man named Bryan (Austin Abrams) making a medical courier run to the worst place possible: Raccoon City, which is on the verge of a major emergency, as the dreaded mutagen known as the “T-Virus” gets unleashed upon the town.

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Bryan’s courier job quickly becomes a race against doom, as the T-Virus is transforming the townspeople (and more) into a gauntlet of nightmare creatures that Bryan must traverse and survive. The trailers for Resident Evil (2026) have been carefully measured in terms of what they show, but some new footage from the film confirms that at least one iconic monster from the games will be making an appearance.

Resident Evil (2026) Is Bringing Back the Zombie Dogs

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When the first Resident Evil video game was released in 1996, the intro to the story quickly made players aware of the threats the T-Virus creates by introducing a pack of “Cerebus” dogs, aka the half-rotting “Zombie dogs” that have become a signature of the franchise. Despite telling a story that stands apart from the canonized lore of the games, Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil is nonetheless steeped in some deep fandom, as the filmmaker is a longtime fan of the games. So it shouldn’t surprise anyone that Cregger made sure that fans would get to see the Cerebus dogs onscreen, in all their unholy glory.

New TV spot for the Resident Evil movie offers a first look at a Cerberus/Zombie dog 🧟‍♂️



A new TV spot titled "Survive" has been released for the Resident Evil movie directed by Zach Cregger. The clip offers the first look at one of the zombie dogs (Cerberus) that will appear in… pic.twitter.com/5TbNHnIgUr — ᴋᴛʏɴʏ | Resident Evil & Survival Horror 🪽 (@kathyanhy) August 20, 2026

If we want to get geek-level technical, there is a fundamental difference between a “Cerebus” and a “Zombie dog” within Resident Evil lore. The major point of distinction is that the “Cerebus” dogs were an experiment that the Umbrella Corporation conducted on a pack of dogs during their initial tests of the T-Virus; a “zombie dog” is any dog out in the world that contracts the T-Virus and is mutated as a result. That’s all to say: This scene in Cregger’s Resident Evil looks like a case of the latter, although (as Cregger keeps reminding us) “zombie” is a boring and outdated term for what he is doing. That T-Virus dog has multiple mouth tendrils that are like nightmare versions of a frog’s tongue, which is very bad news for Bryan, who figured the fence standing between him and the beast would be his saving grace.

In previous interviews, Cregger has teased this exact kind of twist on what longtime Resident Evil fans expect from the lore: Thinking that they would get a traditional version of a zombie dog, only for Cregger to subvert that expectation and create new thrills through new concepts. He also never wanted to be hamstrung by the word “zombie” while making his film.

“It’s not just zombies, you know. It’s a T-virus.” Cregger explained to us at Comic-Con. “It’s not like [George] Romero, like, ‘ Hell is full. So now the dead walk the Earth.’ Anything biological is going to be mutating and affected by this virus in a weird way. And so it lets you kind of go beyond just a zombie.”

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In that same interview, Cregger went on to tease things like a remix on the zombie dog concept. “There are things I can’t really talk about because I don’t want to spoil them,” he said. “But like, there’s a lot of unique mechanics in this movie that still play within the rules of the Resident Evil games. But you haven’t seen before, I think, and I’m really proud of and excited for people to see.”

Resident Evil will be released in theaters on September 18th.