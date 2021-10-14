New TUBBZ Ducks: Batman, Back to the Future, and Destiny

TUBBZ figures from Numskull Designs feature all of your favorite characters from movies, video games, TV shows, and comic books as 3.54-inch collectible vinyl bath ducks. They even come packaged with their own little tub display stand! Basically, they’re like Funko Pops, only a bit more fun. The TUBBZ collection is already pretty vast, but today they’ve added new figures from Batman, Back to the Future, and Destiny to the lineup.

The Back to the Future TUBBZ wave includes 2015 Marty, Biff Tannen, and Doc Brown from Back to the Future Part II. The DC Comics Batman wave adds Two-Face and Catwoman. Finally, the wave based on the Destiny video game series includes Cayde-6 and Zavala. As always, the designs for these additions to the TUBBZ lineup are fantastic.

At the time of writing, you can pre-order them all directly from Numskull at Just Geek for and here at Entertainment Earth $15.99 each. The figures should also be available here at GameStop and possibly here on Amazon in the near future. Inside those links you’ll also find previously released figures in the TUBBZ lineup.

The new Back to the Future, Batman, and Destiny, TUBBZ figures are expected to arrive in March.