Wonder Woman Game Cancelled by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is cancelling the Wonder Woman video game that was announced a few years ago, according to reputable sources. The video game industry has been a bit chaotic for the last few years. Thanks to rising costs, extensive development times, and more, the majority of teams working on gaming have been hit hard in some capacity. Although some of these teams have managed to survive, others have been hit extremely hard with lay offs, game cancellations, and more. A lot of top tier talent has been hit hard and unfortunately, more bad news has hit the industry with regards to a fan-favorite studio.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War developer Monolith Productions has been shut down and as a result, its Wonder Woman game has been canceled. The Wonder Woman game was announced back in 2021 as the studio’s next big project and was highly anticipated as the character has never had her own standalone AAA video game. It would also be one of the first solo DC games that wasn’t Batman related. Unfortunately, it was previously reported that Wonder Woman was having a rocky development and it seems like WB decided it was no longer viable to move forward on the project.

Warner Bros. provided the following statement to Kotaku:

“The development of Monolith’s Wonder Woman videogame will not move forward,” reads the statement. “Our hope was to give players and fans the highest quality experience possible for the iconic character, and unfortunately this is no longer possible within our strategic priorities. This is another tough decision, as we recognize Monolith’s storied history of delivering epic fan experiences through amazing games. We greatly admire the passion of the three teams and thank every employee for their contributions. As difficult as today is, we remain focused on and excited about getting back to producing high-quality games for our passionate fans and developed by our world class studios and getting our Games business back to profitability and growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Bloomberg previously noted that Wonder Woman likely wouldn’t see the light of day for another few years, making it a costly venture for the studio. This news come on the back of DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran revealing that are working with NetherRealm and Rocksteady on new DC games. What those games are remains to be seen, but DC is planning to have new games set in Gunn’s DC Universe ready in a couple of years.

wonder woman

Whether or not a new Wonder Woman game will be put in development in the future remains a mystery. Monolith Productions was a respected studio known for creating the Nemesis system, a mechanic that allowed players to have their own personal enemies in-game. Wonder Woman was expected to have a revised version of this system that would’ve seen players turning foes into allies. Diana Prince isn’t the only DC hero that’s had a game cancelled recently either. The Flash reportedly had a video game in the works, but it was scrapped after the poor performance of the speedster’s 2023 live action film. It’s disappointing to see as these characters have extreme potential for a new video game, but they have struggled to make their way to players’ consoles.

The gaming struggles seem to echo DC’s cinematic issues as well. For years, DC has struggled to find its footing in film outside of Batman. James Gunn may be able to steer the ship in the right direction, but it has come at the expensive cost of a larger reset. It seems like the same thing may be happening on the gaming front as well. After the disaster that was Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, developer Rocksteady is reportedly returning to Batman for a new game that is rumored to be exclusive to PS5 in some capacity. It looks like DC fans may be stuck with more Batman games for the foreseeable future while their other favorites continue to be side-lined.

It would be great if Superman finally got his own video game one of these days, but it remains to be seen if that will happen. At the very least, it seems like James Gunn and Peter Safran have a vision for the gaming side of DC and can hopefully bring other heroes to consoles outside of ensemble games like Injustice. However, games take a lot longer to make than movies or TV shows, so we may be waiting until the next generation for those kinds of games.