James Gunn Offers Paradise Lost, Waller, & Booster Gold Project Updates

Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran provided significant updates on three major streaming projects during the latest DC Studios press event: Paradise Lost, Waller, and Booster Gold. While Paradise Lost advances steadily with pilot script development and Booster Gold maintains strong creative momentum, the Amanda Waller-focused series has encountered several setbacks on its path to production. While the news on these three projects is scarce, they are all under active development, meaning we should learn more about them in the upcoming months. The status of these shows carries particular weight given DC’s unprecedented plan to expand its live-action and animated slates, with multiple projects released each year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Paradise Lost is totally still important, and we’re working heavily on it. It just seems to be going pretty well,” Gunn revealed during the event, with Safran confirming that “the pilot’s being written right now.” The Wonder Woman prequel series, announced as part of DC Studios’ initial slate in January 2023, explores the formation and internal conflicts of Themyscira before Diana’s birth. Drawing from Phil Jimenez and George Pérez’s “Paradise Island Lost” comic storyline, the series promises to chronicle the establishment of Amazonian society, including the magic that shields the island from the outside world and the complex relationships between its founding members.

The news proved less optimistic for Waller, the planned spinoff starring Viola Davis reprising her role as the ruthless government operative Amanda Waller. “Waller has had a couple of, you know, setbacks, frankly,” Gunn acknowledged. The series, developed by Watchmen writer Christal Henry and Doom Patrol creator Jeremy Carver, initially aimed to explore the fallout from Peacemaker‘s first season finale, where Waller’s daughter Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brooks) exposed Task Force X to the public. However, the 2023 Hollywood labor disputes forced significant rewrites to accommodate the new DCU timeline, delaying production indefinitely.

Booster Gold, meanwhile, represents one of the studio’s most intriguing developments, with Gunn confirming the project is “going pretty strong.” The series follows Michael Jon Carter, a disgraced former football star from the 25th century who steals future technology to become a celebrity superhero in our time. Initial development plans suggest the show will balance comedy with deeper themes, exploring the psychological impact of maintaining a fraudulent heroic persona while examining the nature of true heroism. The project marks DC Studios’ first attempt at a superhero comedy series within their new unified universe.

Waller, Paradise Lost, and Booster Gold Development Time Reflects the DCU’s Strategy

Image courtesy of DC Comics

Paradise Lost, Waller, and Booster Gold‘s varying stages of development reflect DC Studios’ new approach to universe building under Gunn and Safran’s leadership. Rather than rushing projects to meet predetermined release dates, the studio has adopted a more measured strategy, prioritizing script quality and narrative cohesion over rapid production. This methodology emerges from lessons learned during the previous DC Extended Universe era, where accelerated development sometimes led to inconsistent storytelling.

In addition, unlike the previous DC Extended Universe, where television series operated largely independently from films, these shows directly impact the theatrical narrative. Plot threads introduced in Creature Commandos continue through Superman, while events in Paradise Lost will establish elements crucial to understanding future Wonder Woman appearances. This interconnected strategy requires precise coordination between creative teams to ensure narrative consistency while allowing each project to maintain its distinct identity.

While none of these projects have a release date, there’s still a lot to be excited about in the near future of DCU. Superman arrives first in July 2025, introducing David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane. Peacemaker Season 2 follows in August 2025, with John Cena returning as Christopher Smith alongside the previously announced Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow debuts in June 2026, featuring Milly Alcock as Kara Zor-El and Jason Momoa as the intergalactic bounty hunter Lobo.

Paradise Lost, Waller, and Booster Gold will stream exclusively on Max, with release dates to be announced.

Which of these shows would you like to watch first? Let us know in the comments!