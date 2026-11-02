Heated Rivalry Star’s Reported Marvel Role Would Be An MCU First In Ghost Rider

Last week, the Marvel Cinematic Universe gained a new addition: Connor Storrie, the star of Netflix’s breakout hit series Heated Rivalry. At the time of the reporting, it was said that Storrie is in talks to play “the main villain” of the new Ghost Rider film. That led to speculation that Storrie was playing a classic Ghost Rider villain like Blackheart or Nightmare, but now we’re getting some new reporting claiming that he’s not playing a villain at all.

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In fact, if this latest reporting is true, then Ghost Rider may not be the kind of reboot film we initially thought it was. And Marvel could be setting up one of the bigger bait-and-switches that’s been done in MCU movies.

Marvel May Have 2 Ghost Riders In1 Movie

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Scooper Cartier Films did a big Marvel Movie info dump today, and one of the line items was that “I’m hearing that Connor Storie might be taking on the role of Daniel Ketch!” That would be a first for the MCU: A “solo” film title referring to multiple versions of the character.

It would also flip everything we thought we knew about the Ghost Rider MCU movie, which already has Ryan Gostlin attached as its star. Back in August, reports started circulating that Gostling would be playing Johnny Blaze, the original Ghost Rider in Marvel Comics; Dan Ketch was Blaze’s successor, who took over the mantle in the 1990s. Through decades of lore, we learn that Danny is actually the long-lost brother of Johnny Blaze, and their family carries the curse of the Spirit of Vengeance (and all the demonic ties that come with it).

Danny and Johnny have alternated on their respective runs as Ghost Rider, and at times have teamed up for some epic events, like the first gathering of the “Midnight Sons,” Marvel’s team of supernatural characters (Blade, Ghost Rider, Morbius, The Nightstalkers, etc.). Marvel fans have long wanted Danny Ketch to appear in the MCU – especially after Nic Cage played the role of Johnny Blaze in Sony’s Ghost Rider movie (2007) and its sequel, Spirit of Vengeance (2009). A lot of Marvel fans were keeping hope alive that Cage could make a cameo in the MCU reboot as Blaze, coaching Gosling’s Danny Ketch on the ways of ghost riding. But if this casting report is true, there won’t be much room for Cage in this mix.

If anything, this could explain why Ryan Gosling was willing to sign on for this Ghost Rider project: It could be a one-off wherein Johnny passes the keys to Danny, and Connor Storrie becomes the one who carries the franchise forward into future sequels and major crossover events. Gosling’s Jonny Blaze could pop up now and again for major events; 1990s comic readers fondly remember the combination of Ketch’s Ghost Rider and Johnny Blaze in human form (touting a hellfire shotgun), riding side-by-side whenever the occasion called for it. The MCU could be doing the same. Older mentors of younger figures also happen to be a Shawn Levy motif, as seen in films like Real Steel, The Adam Project, or even his upcoming Star Wars film with Gosling, Starfighter.

Marvel’s Ghost Rider has a release date of May 8, 2028. Do you want to see Danny Ketch in the film alongside Gosling’s Johnny Blaze?