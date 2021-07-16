Nicolas Cage Reveals the One Movie of His He Will Never Watch

✖

It's pretty reasonable to call Nicholas Cage a film icon, as the actor has appeared in an ever-growing number of fascinating and memorable films. Fans of Cage probably have their favorite performance of his that they want to watch or rewatch — but apparently, there's one title that the actor has no plans to revisit. In a recent interview with Variety, Cage briefly spoke about his upcoming role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an upcoming film that will see him portraying a fictionalized version of himself. As Cage put it, he'll "never see" The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, because the film's self-aware nature will be a bit too much for him.

“I will never see this movie,” Cage explained. “I’m told it’s a good movie. I’m told people love it and are enjoying the ride, but I made that for the audience. It’s too much for me to go to the premiere and sit there with everybody. Psychologically, that’s too bizarre and whacked out for me.”

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will open on the fictionalized version of Cage feeling creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, as he must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a super fan (The Mandalorian and Wonder Woman 1984's Pedro Pascal). When things take a wildly dangerous turn, Cage is forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the Academy Award-winning iconic actor must take on the role of a lifetime: himself.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent will be directed by Tom Gormican (Ghosted, That Awkward Moment), who co-wrote the screenplay with Kevin Etten. The project was reportedly initially concocted as a sample script, only for buzz to surround it in Hollywood, leading to Cage himself being shown the script and agreeing to take on the project.

The cast of the film also includes Sharon Horgan, Tiffany Haddish, Lily Sheen, Jacob Scipio, Neil Patrick Harris, and Paco Leon. Producers on the project include Kevin Turen, Kristin Burr, and Mike Nilon.

What do you think of Nicolas Cage having no desire to watch The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is set to be released on April 22, 2022.