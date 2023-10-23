Squid Game: The Challenge Trailer Released by Netflix

When it debuted on Netflix in 2021, Squid Game became nothing short of a bonafide phenomenon. As fans across the world continue to wait for the show’s sophomore season, a new look at its latest offshoot has officially arrived. On Monday, Netflix released the second official trailer for Squid Game: The Challenge, a real-life reality show version of the fictionalized Squid Game competition. The trailer provides a new look at some of the show’s contestants and challenges — including the iconic (and terrifying) Red Light, Green Light doll. Of course, The Challenge‘s version of Squid Game will not be a life-or-death competition, but it looks like a lot of hijinks are sure to ensure.

This comes less than a month prior to Squid Game: The Challenge‘s series premiere, which will occur on Wednesday, November 22nd.

What Is Squid Game: The Challenge About?

In Squid Game: The Challenge, 456 players will compete to win $4.56 million, Netflix’s largest cash prize in reality television history. Through a series of games, each player will be pushed to their limits and forced to ask themselves just how far they’ll go to win, with opportunistic alliances, cutthroat strategies and timely betrayals to follow.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with director Hwang [Dong-hyuk]’s captivating story and iconic imagery,” Brandon Riegg, Netflix’s vice president of unscripted and documentary series, said when announcing The Challenge last summer. “We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment.”

What Is the Controversy Around Squid Game: The Challenge?

Squid Game: The Challenge has already caught attention long before its debut, when reports alleged a controversial layer to some of the show’s filming conditions. Cast members reportedly needed medical attention on the very first day of filming, with a subsequent Rolling Stone report featuring anonymous claims from cast members that the show was “rigged.”

“It was just the cruelest, meanest thing I’ve ever been through,” one contestant anonymously told Rolling Stone. “We were a human horse race, and they were treating us like horses out in the cold racing and [the race] was fixed.”

When Will Squid Game Season 2 Premiere?

A premiere date for Squid Game Season 2 has yet to be officially announced. Season 2 of the hit series will feature returning stars Lee Jung-jae as Seong Gi-Hun, Lee Byung-Hun as Front Man, Wi Ha-jun as Hwang Jun-Ho, and Gong Yoo in a still-mysterious role. Yim Si-Wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-Hoon, and Yang Dong-Geun have also been cast in currently-unknown roles.

What do you think of the latest trailer for Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge? Will you be tuning in to the upcoming reality series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Squid Game: The Challenge is set to be released exclusively on Netflix on Wednesday, November 22nd.